Official Newcastle United injury update after West Ham draw – Very positive news

There has been an official Newcastle United injury update after the West Ham match.

Eddie Howe asked about the fitness / injury situation as NUFC continued their unbeaten run.

The Newcastle United Head Coach seeing his side make it seven matches without a loss, with five wins and two draws since the last international break.

Now we head into the October internationals, what kind of situation can we hope for on the fitness / injury front?

This was what Eddie Howe told the media on Friday, ahead of the West Ham match:

“The injury list doesn’t look great, but apart from Harvey Barnes, I don’t think there’s anything long term there.

“We’ll wait and see how Callum Wilson and Joelinton are, they’re the closest two.

“We have Anthony Gordon suspended which is a blow for us.

“Sven Botman won’t make it on Sunday.”

Eddie Howe now giving this upbeat official Newcastle United injury update following the 2-2 draw at the London Stadium:

“I thought that we missed Joelinton and we have definitely missed Joe Willock for a long time.

“Sven Botman, Anthony Gordon and Callum Wilson all out too.

“These players can make a difference, especially in a tight game like at West Ham. Where we are 2-1 up but we are fatigued.

“Hopefully we can get those players back in the next two weeks.

“Ultimately, Joelinton wasn’t close (to being available for West Ham), he hadn’t trained with us yet, hopefully he will be back for the next game though.

“Callum Wilson couldn’t have started the game and indeed, couldn’t really have played longer than he did in the end (coming on with 86 minutes on the clock).

“I only really wanted to use him in an emergency but Alex signaled that he had to come off, so he was a natural replacement. Fingers crossed, Alex will be okay (when we return against Crystal Palace).

“We have been missing some big players and that makes the recent games even more positive for us.

“When you are stretched, you need the depth of your squad, (though) I think we have shown that we have players who have come in and been brilliant for us.”

So we have a two week international fortnight and then as you can see below, another very busy schedule between the October and November internationals. Starting with Palace at home on Saturday 21 October and ending three weeks later with Bournemouth away on Saturday 11 November, NUFC with seven matches to play.

Anthony Gordon will be back after his one game suspension, whilst Sven Botman, Joelinton and Callum Wilson are clearly also expected to be available as well. Four massive players who will give everybody a boost and hopefully give the Head Coach far more options in terms of playing eleven and making changes during games.

Harvey Barnes will be out until at least the turn of the year but also we can hope to see Joe Willock and Emil Krafth available as well soon. Eddie Howe has repeatedly talked of Willock becoming available sometime after this October break, whilst Krafth is now getting some football playing for the Under 21s after having been out since August 2022.

Newcastle United upcoming matches:

Saturday 21 October 2023 – Newcastle v Crystal Palace (3pm)

Wednesday 25 October 2023 – Newcastle v Dortmund (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 28 October 2023 – Wolves v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 1 November 2023 – Manchester United v Newcastle United (8.15pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 4 November 2023 – Newcastle v Arsenal (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Tuesday 7 November 2023 – Borussia Dortmund v Newcastle (5.45pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 11 November 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Stats from BBC Sport:

West Ham 2 Newcastle 2 – Sunday 8 October 2pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Isak 57, 62

West Ham:

Soucek 8, Kudus 89

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was West Ham 35% (29%) Newcastle 65% (71%)

Total shots were West Ham 5 (1) Newcastle 10 (3)

Shots on target were West Ham 3 (1) Newcastle 3 (0)

Corners were West Ham 4 (1) Newcastle 2 (0)

Referee: Peter Bankes

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Tonali, Almiron (Murphy 82), Isak (Wilson 86), Anderson (Targett 90+3)

UNUSED SUBS:

Dubravka, Dummett, Ritchie, Manquillo, Hall, Livramento

