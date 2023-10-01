News

Official Newcastle United injury update after victory over Burnley (and ahead of PSG…)

There has been an official Newcastle United injury update after the Burnley match.

Eddie Howe asked about the fitness/ injury situation following yet another excellent victory.

The Newcastle United Head Coach seeing his side make it five clean sheets in a row, in matches that have brought four wins and a draw.

Eddie Howe giving this official Newcastle United injury update:

Eddie Howe on Joelinton:

“It looks like a hamstring problem.

“We’re devastated if it is serious and keeps him out for any length of time.

“We’ll wait and see on that, such an important player for us, gives us so many different attributes with his qualities.

“Fingers crossed that he is back soon.”

Eddie Howe on Sven Botman:

“He has a knee problem that is serious enough to (currently) keep him out, I think until the international break.

“We hope that after that he will be close to being fit.”

Eddie Howe on Callum Wilson:

“It is a minor hamstring problem.

“Whether we see him about before the international break, I don’t know.

“I hope we do… but there’s no guarantee.”

Eddie Howe on Joe Willock:

‘You can add Joe Willock to that list.

“So it is a difficult moment for us injury-wise.

“It is that kind of season for us, with the physical demands we’re going to face.

“We have to be resilient, deal with the challenges.

“We just hope we can get those players back really quickly.’

Eddie Howe of course also has Harvey Barnes out until the turn of the year at the latest.

Whilst Anthony Gordon picking up his fifth Premier League booking of the season, sees him miss West Ham next Sunday.

Newcastle United upcoming matches:

Wednesday 4 October 2023 – Newcastle v PSG (8pm) TNT Sports

Sunday 8 October 2023 – West Ham v Newcastle (2pm)

Saturday 21 October 2023 – Newcastle v Crystal Palace (3pm)

Wednesday 25 October 2023 – Newcastle v Dortmund (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 28 October 2023 – Wolves v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 1 November 2023 – Manchester United v Newcastle United (8.15pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 4 November 2023 – Newcastle v Arsenal (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Tuesday 7 November 2023 – Borussia Dortmund v Newcastle (5.45pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 11 November 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 2 Burnley 0 – Saturday 30 September 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Almiron 14, Isak 76pen

Burnley:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Burnley 47% (48%) Newcastle 53% (52%)

Total shots were Burnley 8 (3) Newcastle 20 (9)

Shots on target were Burnley 2 (1) Newcastle 8 (5)

Corners were Burnley 3 (1) Newcastle 5 (0)

Referee: Thomas Bramall

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Anderson (Joelinton 64 (Tonali 68)), Almiron (Murphy 90+6), Isak (Livramento 90+6) Gordon

UNUSED SUBS:

Dubravka, Dummett, Ritchie, Targett, Hall

