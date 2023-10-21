Opinion

Official Newcastle United injury update after 4-0 Palace hammering – Disappointing on Sven Botman

Ahead of Saturday’s win over Crystal Palace, Eddie Howe appeared to indicate that Sven Botman had a chance of making the matchday squad.

However, after the hammering of Palace, not such a positive update on the Dutch defender.

Eddie Howe giving us an insight into how both Joe Willock and Sven Botman were getting on with their respective returns from injury.

The head coach telling BBC Newcastle:

“Joe has trained but he needs a bit more and possibly a game before playing again.

“Sven’s a little further back and we haven’t seen him in training yet.

“We’re hoping to increase his load but he won’t be around for a couple of weeks.”

A lot of Newcastle United fans had assumed / hoped that Eddie Howe was maybe just keeping Sven Botman back for the Borussia Dortmund match on Wednesday. However, clearly that doesn’t appear to be the case.

Indeed, with only three weeks until the next international break, maybe more realistic to look at Sven Botman back in time for the Chelsea home game on Saturday 25 November.

In better news though, it would be great to have Joe Willock available sometime soon.

Eddie Howe talking to BBC Newcastle about the 4-0 hammering of Crystal Palace:

“Really pleased with the players.

“Palace are a difficult team to score against but, thankfully, we got the early one.

“It was a really good display, especially in the first half.”

Eddie Howe on MOTM Jacob Murphy:

“He’s a big player.

“He was huge for us last year.

“He picked up a couple of injuries in pre-season.

“Huge contribution today when we needed it.

“He’s a very reliable player and a great professional, so he’s a huge part of our squad.”

Eddie Howe on the returning Joelinton:

“Important to get him back on the pitch.

“He had some really good training in the last two weeks, so I had no doubt he would perform today.

“But he still needs the minutes.

“He’s a big presence in our midfield.”

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle 4 Crystal Palace 0 – Saturday 21 October 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Murphy 4, Gordon 44, Longstaff 45+2, Wilson 66

Palace:

Possession was Palace 40% Newcastle 60%

Total shots were Palace 17 Newcastle 10

Shots on target were Palace 3 Newcastle 7

Corners were Palace 8 Newcastle 6

Referee: Tim Robinson

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier (Livramento 69), Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno (Tonali 69), Joelinton (Anderson 80), Murphy, Wilson (Isak 69), Gordon (Almiron 69)

UNUSED SUBS:

Dubravka, Dummett, Targett, Hall

(Newcastle 4 Crystal Palace 0 – Very interesting independent ratings on the NUFC players – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 4 Crystal Palace 0 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

(Read Newcastle 4 Crystal Palace 0 – Brilliant from United – Read HERE)

Newcastle United upcoming matches:

Wednesday 25 October 2023 – Newcastle v Dortmund (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 28 October 2023 – Wolves v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 1 November 2023 – Manchester United v Newcastle United (8.15pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 4 November 2023 – Newcastle v Arsenal (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Tuesday 7 November 2023 – Borussia Dortmund v Newcastle (5.45pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 11 November 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 2 December 2023 – Newcastle United v Manchester United (8pm) TNT Sports