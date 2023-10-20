News

Official Crystal Palace injury update – 6 ruled out of Newcastle United match

Friday afternoon has seen an official Crystal Palace injury update.

Roy Hodgson speaking on the eve of Palace’s trip to St James’ Park.

The Eagles boss revealing that he will be without at least six players on Saturday.

Roy Hodgson stating that James Tomkins, Michael Olise, Ebere Eze, Dean Henderson, Jeff Schlupp and Nathan Ferguson are all ruled out of the Newcastle United match due to injury.

Official Crystal Palace injury update ahead of playing Newcastle United – 19 October 2023:

‘Roy Hodgson has confirmed that, while Crystal Palace are still without some crucial players due to injury, the lengthy injury list which caused such selection headaches before the international break has been significantly reduced.

“It is better news,” Hodgson said in his pre-match press conference. “Although, we lost James Tomkins yesterday unfortunately to a calf injury. He is having a scan today.

“I hope it’s not serious but that one is a bit of a blow because until yesterday he was there as well.

“We’re down now really to [Michael] Olise, [Ebere] Eze, [Dean] Henderson who are injured for a period of time, and Jeff Schlupp who came off injured in our last game against Nottingham Forest, and although he is getting quickly better he has not recovered in time for our game tomorrow.

“The only other one, who hasn’t really been in the first-team squad for a while now unfortunately, is Nathan Ferguson, but the good news for him is that he is playing some games for the Under-21s team and making progress, so even that is very positive news.”

The news will come as a relief to Hodgson, who was without Cheick Doucouré, Jefferson Lerma, Odsonne Edouard and more for periods before the break.

The manager was reluctant to confirm a timeline on the players still out injured, but says that the medical department is making progress in returning them to readiness for Premier League action.

“Tomkins I can’t [give a timeline] because he is having a scan today, but he was training perfectly well until he felt a calf yesterday so I’m hoping that won’t be a massive blow,” Hodgson said.

“The other two [Eze and Olise] are making good progress, but it is hard to get ETAs on them as the doctor is very cautious about when they can be allowed back in.

“It is the sort of injury that is really difficult to test, but if we don’t get testing done to the Nth degree and throw people in you could cause some damage.

“They are getting closer, but I can’t tell you much more than that.”