Opinion

NUFC could be in the hunt for three Newcastle United signings in the January transfer window

It’s Crystal Palace at St James’ Park this weekend and I can hardly wait to see Eddie Howe’s boys back in action.

It seems ages since the Hammers held Newcastle United to a draw at the London Stadium but I do think that the international break came at a good time for us.

In the lead up to it, Newcastle United played on three fronts in the Premier League, Champions League and Carabao Cup.

The games came thick and fast, but momentum was restored, we are now on another canny unbeaten run.

I see no reason why this run cannot continue for quite a while longer.

Last season really began to take shape in October and November, and by the time the Qatar World Cup came along, Newcastle United had put a marker down to be considered potential Champions League qualifiers.

I can see something very similar happening in our forthcoming fixtures.

I cant wait to play Arsenal at St James’ Park and view the game as a massive opportunity to send shockwaves through teams with title aspirations.

Newcastle United will undoubtedly be proactive in the January transfer window.

Although the winter window is never easy to do business in, I believe we could be in the hunt for up to three Newcastle United signings; a right-sided central defender, a striker and possibly a midfield playmaker.

One of the players that I think we will be looking at is Joachim Andersen, who will be lining up against us for Palace on Saturday.

I don’t think Eddie Howe will go for a like for like replacement, or a defensive midfielder like Kalvin Phillips for if / when Sandro Tonali is suspended.

We have strong competition in midfield with the likes of Joelinton, Joe Willock, Sean Longstaff, Elliot Anderson and Lewis Miley.

Tino Livramento and Lewis Hall can also play on the right and left of a central midfield pivot.

Bruno Guimaraes is of course an automatic starter when fit.

I am hoping our main goalscorers, Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson, are both fit and chomping at the bit for Palace.

I don’t like to predict scorelines but we owe the Eagles one for last season’s VAR fiasco.

I’m confident of a win that will move us nearer a top four position.

Along with Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal, Newcastle United are now one of the best four clubs in the EPL.