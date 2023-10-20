News

Newcastle v PSG programmes – Reprint goes on sale tomorrow (Saturday)

The Newcastle v PSG programmes sold out very quickly on the night of the match.

Those who missed out, quickly cheered up when watching Eddie Howe’s side win 4-1.

Good news now, with a reprint of the Newcastle v PSG programme going on sale on Saturday, programme sellers around St James’ Park selling both that and the Palace programme.

Club’s official announcement on Newcastle v PSG programmes – 20 October 2023:

‘Additional copies of the UNITED issue produced for this month’s UEFA Champions League game against Paris Saint-Germain will be available to buy before Saturday’s Premier League clash with Crystal Palace at St. James’ Park.

As Champions League football returned to St. James’ for the first time in more than two decades, copies on the night were snapped up well before kick-off. As a result, the club have since commissioned a reprint, with copies on sale from vendors around the ground on Saturday – still priced at £3.50 each.

Issue 08 of UNITED, produced for the game against Palace, will also be on sale as usual.’

Newcastle United confirmed matches to early December 2023:

Saturday 21 October 2023 – Newcastle v Crystal Palace (3pm)

Wednesday 25 October 2023 – Newcastle v Borussia Dortmund (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 28 October 2023 – Wolves v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 1 November 2023 – Man U v Newcastle United (8.15pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 4 November 2023 – Newcastle v Arsenal (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Tuesday 7 November 2023 – Borussia Dortmund v Newcastle (5.45pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 11 November 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 25 November 2023 – Newcastle v Chelsea (3pm)

Tuesday 28 November 2023 – PSG v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 2 December 2023 – Newcastle United v Manchester United (8pm) TNT Sports