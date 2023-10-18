News

Newcastle v Arsenal tickets – Newcastle United admit they have charged fans wrong prices

Newcastle v Arsenal tickets went on sale to members via a ballot on Monday (16 October 2023).

That ballot has now ended on Wednesday (18 October) at 10am.

The club now putting out a message on the prices they listed for those Newcastle v Arsenal tickets.

Newcastle United revealing that the wrong prices have been charged, lower than they should have been.

The club though saying that they will honour the incorrect lower prices, for those fans successful in getting Newcastle v Arsenal tickets via the ballot.

I can’t say I noticed any difference when applying on Monday, though I didn’t pay much attention, maybe somebody in the comments section can let us know what prices were charged.

For reference, the usual match by match adult prices for Premier League games have been £44 this season, that is for the bulk of tickets, such as if you sit behind either goal in the Gallowgate or Leazes.

Newcastle United official announcement – 18 October 2023:

‘Ballot prices for Arsenal game

Members who applied for tickets to the home clash against Arsenal have been provided with incorrect pricing.

The error has seen ballot applicants provided with the wrong ticket pricing, which was lower than our 2023/24 single match ticket prices, for the home game against the Gunners on Saturday, 4th November.

The price which was listed will be honoured for the game.’