Newcastle United Women’s team to play behind closed doors due to crowd safety concerns – Sunday update

The Newcastle United Women’s team are now to play behind closed doors on Sunday, due to crowd safety concerns.

This follows the pitch at Gateshead International Stadium becoming waterlogged.

Thus needing to be moved at very short notice to an unnamed alternative venue.

The Newcastle United Women’s team are in action today in an FA Women’s National League (FAWNL) Cup tie against Nottingham Forest Women.

‼ Our @FAWNL Cup tie against @NFFCWomen will be played at an alternative venue due to a waterlogged pitch at Gateshead International Stadium. It is behind closed doors due to crowd safety concerns. Fans who purchased tickets will receive a full refund.#NUFCWomen — Newcastle United Women (@NUFCWomen) October 29, 2023

As for the planned NUFC TV / Youtube coverage:

Unfortunately, the late change in venue means the game against @NFFCWomen will no longer be broadcast live on NUFC TV and the @NUFC YouTube channel. Next weekend’s game against Stourbridge Women will be streamed live for those who can’t make the game.#NUFCWomen — Newcastle United Women (@NUFCWomen) October 29, 2023

Newcastle United Women’s team official announcement – Sunday 29 October 2023:

‘Due to a waterlogged pitch at Gateshead International Stadium, Newcastle United Women’s FA Women’s National League (FAWNL) Cup tie against Nottingham Forest Women will not be able to be played at that venue on Sunday afternoon (14:00 GMT) as originally scheduled.

However, as Nottingham Forest had already embarked on their journey to the North East, and were keen to get the fixture played, Newcastle United, with FA approval, have managed to source an alternative venue (3G pitch) to host the fixture.

Unfortunately the game will have to be played behind closed doors with no spectator access.

Newcastle United apologises for this late rearrangement and thanks all supporters for their understanding.

Full refunds will be made to those spectators who had already purchased a ticket for the match at the Gateshead International Stadium.’