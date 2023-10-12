News

Newcastle United women’s team – Huge game this weekend, get there if you can to support them

The Newcastle United Women’s team are looking to get consecutive promotions.

Last season finishing as champions in the fourth tier of women’s football and moving up to the third tier

Now in the FA Women’s National League Northern Premier Division, looking to get promoted to the Championship (second tier) this 2023/24 season.

The Newcastle United Women’s team couldn’t have made a better start to the season…

Newcastle United 3 Burnley 2 AET (Cup)

AFC Fylde 0 Newcastle United 4

Newcastle United 3 Stoke 1

Derby 0 Newcastle United 1

Boldmere St. Michaels Women 1 Newcastle United 2 (Cup)

Liverpool Feds 0 Newcastle United 4

Six wins in six matches, two in the cup and most importantly, four in the league.

That leaves the FA Women’s National League Northern Premier Division table looking like this:

A massive game this weekend, as on Sunday (2pm kick-off) as the Newcastle United Women’s team are at home (Kingston Park – Falcons rugby ground) to current league leaders Burnley.

A win for Newcastle would put them in a really strong position, a point off the top of the table AND with two games in gand.

So get along this Sunday if you can.

Tickets for the Newcastle United Women’s team clash with Burnley Women on Sunday are priced at just £5 for adults and £1 for concessions – Buy them online HERE.

The game will also be broadcast live on NUFC TV.