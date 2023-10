News

Newcastle United v Manchester United match has now been moved – TNT Sports

The Newcastle United v Manchester United match has now been moved.

A club announcement (see below) on Friday revealing the news.

The Newcastle United v Manchester United game will be shown live on TNT Sports and is now an 8pm kick-off on Saturday 2 December..

NUFC announcement on Newcastle United v Manchester United match – 20 October 2023:

‘Newcastle United’s Premier League game at home to Manchester United has a new kick-off time after being selected for live television broadcast in the UK.

The Magpies were due to hosts Erik ten Hag’s Red Devils at 3pm (GMT) on Saturday, 2nd December but, due to the fixture being selected to be shown live on TNT Sports, the English top-flight encounter at St. James’ Park will now take place at 8pm (GMT). The date of the game will remain the same.

Any further alterations to United’s fixture schedule will be confirmed on nufc.co.uk in due course.’

Newcastle United confirmed matches to early December 2023:

Saturday 21 October 2023 – Newcastle v Crystal Palace (3pm)

Wednesday 25 October 2023 – Newcastle v Borussia Dortmund (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 28 October 2023 – Wolves v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 1 November 2023 – Man U v Newcastle United (8.15pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 4 November 2023 – Newcastle v Arsenal (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Tuesday 7 November 2023 – Borussia Dortmund v Newcastle (5.45pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 11 November 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 25 November 2023 – Newcastle v Chelsea (3pm)

Tuesday 28 November 2023 – PSG v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 2 December 2023 – Newcastle United v Manchester United (8pm) TNT Sports