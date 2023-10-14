Opinion

Newcastle United v Borussia Dortmund – NUFC win all but guarantees 4 month Euro extension

In the Champions League, it is Newcastle United v Borussia Dortmund up next.

A much anticipated match, especially after what we all witnessed when PSG came to Toon.

However, I don’t think many fans have realised just how massive a win in this Newcastle United v Borussia Dortmund fixture would be for NUFC, in terms of (all but) guaranteeing a significant extension of our European adventures this season.

Newcastle United – Champions League Group matches so far:

Matchday 1: 19 September 2023

AC Milan 0 Newcastle United 0

PSG 2 Borussia Dortmund 0

Matchday 2: 4 October 2023

Newcastle United 4 Paris Saint-Germain 1

Borussia Dortmund 0 AC Milan 0

This is how Group F looks after the opening two rounds of matches:

Newcastle United – Champions League Group F matches still to come:

Matchday 3: 25 October 2023

Newcastle United v Borussia Dortmund

PSG v AC Milan

Matchday 4: 7 November 2023

Borussia Dortmund v Newcastle United

AC Milan v PSG

Matchday 5: 28 November 2023

Paris Saint-Germain v Newcastle United

AC Milan v Borussia Dortmund

Matchday 6: 13 December 2023

Newcastle United v AC Milan

Borussia Dortmund v PSG

I think that basically, if Newcastle win against Borussia Dortmund at St James’ Park, then at the very least, it will pretty much guarantee a minimum of four months of European interest for NUFC.

If Newcastle United v Borussia Dortmund ends in a home win, Eddie Howe’s side would be on seven points, six ahead of Dortmund with three games left to play. At very least Newcastle would be finishing top three in the group I think, with probably Dortmund below, or possibly AC Milan, or both, maybe PSG as well / instead.

Looking at last season, the eight Champions League groups. Getting more than seven points guaranteed progressing to the Champions League knockout rounds, whilst only two of the third placed teams got as many as seven points, amongst those then dropping into Europa League.

The knockout stages in the Champions League start with last 16 first legs in February 2024 and second legs in March 2024.

Whilst if Newcastle finished third in their Champions League Group, they would be drop into the Europa League and play in the knockout round play-offs on 15 February 2024 and 22 February 2024. The format now is that all eight Champions League clubs who finish third in their groups, play off against the eight clubs who finish runners-up in the Europa League Groups. The winners of each play off going into the last 16 of Europa League.

So Newcastle United if beating Borussia Dortmund in 11 days time, would then be (in my opinion) guaranteed at least another four or five months of European adventure, depending on if they ended up in Champions League or Europa League after these group stages.

Some extra info…

Champions League knockout dates:

Round of 16: 13/14/20/21 February and 5/6/12/13 March 2024

Quarter-finals: 9/10 and 16/17 April 2024

Semi-finals: 30 April/1 May and 7/8 May 2024

Final: 1 June 2024

Europa League knockout dates:

The 2023/24 Europa League knockout stage play-offs -15 and 22 February 2024

Round of 16: 7 and 14 March 2024

Quarter-finals: 11 and 18 April 2024

Semi-finals: 2 and 9 May 2024

Final: 22 May 2024

When are the 2023/24 Champions League draws?

Round of 16: 18 December 2023

Quarter-finals & semi-finals: 15 March 2024

When are the 2023/24 Europa League draws?

Knockout round play-off: 18 December 2023

Round of 16: 23 February 2024

Quarter-finals & Semi-finals: 15 March 2024

Just in case you were interested, the finals of the two competitions this season, see Wembley hosting the Champions League final and the Europa League final played in Dublin at the Aviva Stadium.