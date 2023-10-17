Opinion

Newcastle United team – This should be the starting eleven when all players are available

With this October 2023 international break we wanted to get a Newcastle United fan snapshot of opinion.

The idea is to get a range of views of what various Mag writers / NUFC fans think about what has happened / is happening at Newcastle United.

So we have sent various regular / irregular contributors sets of questions, including some the same as others, some different.

Next up is Davey Hat-Trick:

A must win game and the whole squad fit and available, which Newcastle United team would you select?

There was a time not so long ago when I’d be scraping the barrel to find 11 decent players, but the Man City game in the cup this season showed that we now have a proper squad.

To answer the question (and with apologies to messrs Dubravka, Livramento, Lascelles, Dummett, Targett, Hall, Willock, Anderson, Tonali, Murphy, Wilson and Barnes)…

Pope

Trippier

Schar

Botman

Burn

Longstaff

Bruno

Joelinton

Almiron

Isak

Gordon

Three words to describe how you currently feel as a Newcastle fan?

Happy and glorious

Is this a season for prioritising cup competitions over the Premier League?

As long as we are in with a chance of a top four finish, definitely not. Champions League football attracts better players.

How wrong did you get it on Anthony Gordon… or did you get it right?

My main problem with AG was that – at Everton – he was a diving, snidy, cheating little rat of a player. On top of that, I have to say I didn’t think he was especially good. Well, he’s cut out the diving and he’s turned out to be a much better player than I’d given him credit for. He grafts, he cares, and he’s got talent. He just needs to cut out the silly yellow cards

What would you now see as success this season?

To be honest, I’m just happy to roll with the punches.

I’ve been watching Newcastle since 1965 and this is the most harmonious I’ve known the club. The ownership, the coaching staff, the team and the fans are all on the same page. Even the stewards and the bar staff are happy.

To me, that means we are successful, but if you mean on-field achievements, I’d say qualifying from our CL group and top six Premier League finish.

Predict the top eight in the Premier League (in order).

Oh God. I don’t know. Let’s say

Man City

Arsenal

Liverpool

Newcastle

Tottenham

Villa

manure

Chelsea

The five most important Newcastle players this season (in order)?

Another impossible question. You could have Almiron top, just because his goal against PSG made the world see we a genuine Champions League side. But…

Trippier

Gordon

Schar

Bruno

Wilson

Dortmund home, Man Utd away, Arsenal home – In order of importance (first, second, third) which would you most like to win?

It is an immutable fact that if you win your three CL home group games, and draw one of your away games, you qualify from your group. We already have our away point and have won our first home game. So in advance of next week… 1) Dortmund home, 2) manure away, 3) Arsenal home

What do you think should happen with VAR, what changes or get rid of altogether?

Keep goal line technology. Have a recent ex-pro in with the refs. Allow each team one appeal per half, rather like the cricket. So if a team wants to appeal an offside, a foul in the build-up, handball etc, the captain/manager has 15 seconds to ask VAR to intervene. If you are wrong, you lose the appeal. If you are correct, you keep it.

Would you like to draw Sunderland in the FA Cup this season (we can’t play them in the Premier League, Champions League or Carabao Cup…)?

I’m not that bothered about the mackems, to be honest.

I never felt any particular hatred towards them, although for anyone too young to have seen a Tyne/Wear derby, the level of tensions / excitement is a level above anything you will have witnessed to this point. A friend follows the Sunderland supporter sites and they have a whole army of delusional fans who think they are better than us. So it might be good to give them a well-merited thrashing.