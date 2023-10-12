News

Newcastle United stars make this Premier League team of the season so far

A lot of contenders for Premier League team of the season (so far).

The 2023/24 campaign now a couple of months in and we are at the October international break.

When it comes to teams / squads that might have produced contenders, did Newcastle United have any pushing for a place?

Well, Whoscored have included two Newcastle United stars.

The whoscored ratings use data from every single Premier League match, over 200 raw statistics included in the automated calculation of a player’s rating, weighted according to their influence within the game.

Every event of importance is taken into account, with a positive or negative effect on ratings weighted in relation to its area on the pitch and its outcome.

Now whoscored have published their updated 2023/24 Premier League team of the season (so far), the full eleven shown below:

The Whoscored Premier League team of the season (so far) showing the highest rated players in each position over the course of the opening months of the season.

Newcastle United one of only three Premier League clubs to have more than one player making this to eleven.

Kieran Trippier and Anthony Gordon making the cut in their respective positions after superb starts to the season for the pair.

Just in case you were wondering about other Newcastle United players, this is the Whoscored top NUFC team after the opening two months of the season:

Interesting to see how things will look in both of these top elevens above, as the season progresses.