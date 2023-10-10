Newcastle United star sees international postponed due to conflict
Fabian Schar has seen one of his country’s internationals cancelled.
On Thursday (12 October), Switzerland had an away Euros qualifier scheduled in Israel.
However, due to the conflict waging in the region, UEFA has announced that the European Championship qualifier will be played on Wednesday 15 November instead.
The game was scheduled to be played in Tel Aviv but UEFA have not yet confirmed where the rearranged fixture will now be played.
This is how Group I currently looks:
The top two teams automatically qualify and Fabian Schar and Switzerland play Belarus at home on Sunday.
The postponement means they will now have three Euro qualifiers to play in the November international break – Israel away (at a neutral venue no doubt) on 15 November, Kosovo at home on 18 November and then Romania away on 21 November.
Schedule of Newcastle United players heading around the globe to play for their countries:
Thursday 12 October
Israel v Switzerland (Fabian Schar) Euros Qualifier ***Now postponed to 15 November, venue TBC
Sweden v Moldova (Alexander Isak now withdrawn from squad due to injury) Friendly
England U21s v Serbia U21s (Tino Livramento) Under-21 European Championship qualifier
Romania U20s v England U20s (Lewis Hall) Euro Elite League
Friday 13 October
England v Australia (Kieran Trippier) Friendly
Brazil v Venezuela (Bruno) World Cup qualifier
Argentina v Paraguay (Miguel Almiron) World Cup qualifier
Portugal v Slovakia (Martin Dubravka) Euros Qualifier
Saturday 14 October
Italy v Malta (Sandro Tonali) Euros Qualifier
Sunday 15 October
Switzerland v Belarus (Fabian Schar) Euros Qualifier
Monday 16 October
Belgium v Sweden (Alexander Isak now withdrawn from squad due to injury) Euros Qualifier
Luxembourg v Slovakia (Martin Dubravka) Euros Qualifier
Ukraine U21s v England U21s (Tino Livramento) Under-21 European Championship qualifier
Tuesday 17 October
England v Italy (Kieran Trippier, Sandro Tonali) Euros Qualifier
Paraguay v Bolivia (Miguel Almiron) World Cup qualifier
England U20s v Portugal U20s (Lewis Hall) Euro Elite League
Wednesday 18 October
Uruguay v Brazil (Bruno) World Cup qualifier
Newcastle United upcoming matches that follow this international fortnight:
Saturday 21 October 2023 – Newcastle v Crystal Palace (3pm)
Wednesday 25 October 2023 – Newcastle v Dortmund (8pm) TNT Sports
Saturday 28 October 2023 – Wolves v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports
Wednesday 1 November 2023 – Manchester United v Newcastle United (8.15pm) Sky Sports
Saturday 4 November 2023 – Newcastle v Arsenal (5.30pm) Sky Sports
Tuesday 7 November 2023 – Borussia Dortmund v Newcastle (5.45pm) TNT Sports
Saturday 11 November 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports
If you would like to feature on The Mag, submit your article to contribute@themag.co.uk