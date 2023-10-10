News

Newcastle United star sees international postponed due to conflict

Fabian Schar has seen one of his country’s internationals cancelled.

On Thursday (12 October), Switzerland had an away Euros qualifier scheduled in Israel.

However, due to the conflict waging in the region, UEFA has announced that the European Championship qualifier will be played on Wednesday 15 November instead.

The game was scheduled to be played in Tel Aviv but UEFA have not yet confirmed where the rearranged fixture will now be played.

This is how Group I currently looks:

The top two teams automatically qualify and Fabian Schar and Switzerland play Belarus at home on Sunday.

The postponement means they will now have three Euro qualifiers to play in the November international break – Israel away (at a neutral venue no doubt) on 15 November, Kosovo at home on 18 November and then Romania away on 21 November.

Schedule of Newcastle United players heading around the globe to play for their countries:

Thursday 12 October

Israel v Switzerland (Fabian Schar) Euros Qualifier ***Now postponed to 15 November, venue TBC

Sweden v Moldova (Alexander Isak now withdrawn from squad due to injury) Friendly

England U21s v Serbia U21s (Tino Livramento) Under-21 European Championship qualifier

Romania U20s v England U20s (Lewis Hall) Euro Elite League

Friday 13 October

England v Australia (Kieran Trippier) Friendly

Brazil v Venezuela (Bruno) World Cup qualifier

Argentina v Paraguay (Miguel Almiron) World Cup qualifier

Portugal v Slovakia (Martin Dubravka) Euros Qualifier

Saturday 14 October

Italy v Malta (Sandro Tonali) Euros Qualifier

Sunday 15 October

Switzerland v Belarus (Fabian Schar) Euros Qualifier

Monday 16 October

Belgium v Sweden (Alexander Isak now withdrawn from squad due to injury) Euros Qualifier

Luxembourg v Slovakia (Martin Dubravka) Euros Qualifier

Ukraine U21s v England U21s (Tino Livramento) Under-21 European Championship qualifier

Tuesday 17 October

England v Italy (Kieran Trippier, Sandro Tonali) Euros Qualifier

Paraguay v Bolivia (Miguel Almiron) World Cup qualifier

England U20s v Portugal U20s (Lewis Hall) Euro Elite League

Wednesday 18 October

Uruguay v Brazil (Bruno) World Cup qualifier

Newcastle United upcoming matches that follow this international fortnight:

Saturday 21 October 2023 – Newcastle v Crystal Palace (3pm)

Wednesday 25 October 2023 – Newcastle v Dortmund (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 28 October 2023 – Wolves v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 1 November 2023 – Manchester United v Newcastle United (8.15pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 4 November 2023 – Newcastle v Arsenal (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Tuesday 7 November 2023 – Borussia Dortmund v Newcastle (5.45pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 11 November 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports