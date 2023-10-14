Newcastle United star – Ranked one of the five most valuable players in the world

Opinion

They have looked for who is the best player currently, at every age from 16 through to 36.

Erling Haaland (23), Kylian Mbappe (24) and Lionel Messi (36) make the list.

However, who is that aged 33, the Newcastle United star, who is ‘Per CPM, he’s one of the five most valuable players in the world.’

Whilst another Newcastle United star with an honorable mention in the age 25 category…

ESPN report : Who’s the world’s best player at every age? – 14 October 2023:

There are all kinds of ways to define the best player in the world — and we’ve made multiple attempts at it on these webpages. Despite the impossibility of objectively measuring and then valuing everything that happens on a soccer field, there’s still plenty of insight to be gleaned from the process.

So, rather than changing how we’re defining “best,” what if we changed who we’re defining as the best? Might that reveal anything new about the current state of the soccer landscape? In an effort to find out, let’s try to identify the best player in the world at every age — from 16 through 36.

There’s no clear criteria for the best here but we’ll be using a combination of how much better that player is than peers at his position and how valuable that position is. In other words, the third-best attacker would get the nod over the top goalkeeper.

And as a guide, we’ll be occasionally referring to a stat called “Contextualized Plus-Minus,” or CPM, which was created by the analyst Edvin Tran Hoac. The statistic looks at a combination of individual on-ball statistics and how teams perform with these players on and off the field, then it estimates the impact that player would have on overall team performance. That approach, ideally, captures both the measurable impact of a player from things like shots and passes and also the not-yet-measurable impact he might have on winning.

As the line from British statistician George Box goes, “All models are wrong, some are useful.” CPM is certainly useful. So let’s get to it.

AGE 33: Kieran Trippier, fullback, Newcastle

Since the start of last season, Tripper has completed 272 passes into the opposition penalty area. No one else has completed more than 186.

So, Newcastle just probably are an elite team at this point. Yes, they’ve lost three matches in the league already, but they smoked Paris Saint-Germain and they’ve played arguably the toughest schedule in the Premier League. Despite that, they still have the second-best non-penalty xG differential at even strength in England.

When you look at Newcastle’s roster — still composed of a bunch of players from the team that was nearly relegated — it’s really difficult to understand how that can be. But once you accept that Trippier might be one of the best players in the world — better than anyone else at moving the ball into the most dangerous area of the field — then you at least get somewhere toward an explanation. Per CPM, he’s one of the five most valuable players in the world.

AGE 25: Trent Alexander-Arnold, fullback, Liverpool

He’s been the engine of both ball progression and creativity for one of the five best teams in the world for the past half a decade. We already have proof that you can win every trophy with him doing those things — and that was all before he even entered his prime.

While there was plenty of consternation about his defensive ability during the last campaign, Liverpool went on their late-season tear as soon as they decided to adopt the new strategy of “just let TAA touch the ball as many times as possible.”

The other contenders here are Newcastle’s Bruno Guimarães and Real Madrid’s Federico Valverde, but neither one can match the longevity and consistency of TAA’s impact or the high-end of his impact, when he just decides games on his own. He’s the leader, among 25-year-olds, in CPM — but he also turned 25 just a couple of days ago. If I wrote this article last month, he might not have even been mentioned.