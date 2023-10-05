News

Newcastle United star makes the ‘Whoscored’ Champions League team of the round

Plenty of contenders for Champions League team of the round after this midweek action.

When it comes to games that might have produced these contenders, did St James’ Park serve up any contenders…?

Newcastle United with a magnificent 4-1 victory over PSG.

Well, Whoscored have included one Newcastle United star from last night’s match.

The whoscored ratings use data from every single Premier League match, over 200 raw statistics included in the automated calculation of a player’s rating, weighted according to their influence within the game.

Every event of importance is taken into account, with a positive or negative effect on ratings weighted in relation to its area on the pitch and its outcome.

Now whoscored have published their latest Champions League team of the round with Fabian Schar included, the full eleven shown below:

The Whoscored Champions League team of the round showing the highest rated players in each position and below are their comments on Fabian Schar and the other ten players named.

If you were wondering how all the Newcastle United players were rated by Whoscored last night, here you go:

The Whoscored notes on the 11 who made the Champions League team of the round this midweek:

Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham maintained his exceptional form to lead the Champions League team of the round for matchday two. Players from Barcelona, Shakhtar Donetsk, Newcastle, Borussia Dortmund, FK Crvena Zvesda, Inter, PSV, Manchester United and Atletico Madrid also make the cut.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona) – 7.93

Barcelona made it two wins and two clean sheets from their two Champions League matches so far, and goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen was the standout performer for the visitors against Porto. The Germany international made a total of five saves, while maintaining a pass success rate of 79.5%, to land a WhoScored rating of 7.93.

Joao Cancelo (Barcelona) – 7.67

Manchester City loanee Joao Cancelo continued his excellent start to life in Barcelona with an assured performance against Porto on Wednesday evening. The 29-year-old made a total of six tackles and interceptions combined, three clearances and three successful dribbles to return a WhoScored rating of 7.67.

Yaroslav Rakitskyi (Shakhtar Donetsk) – 8.07

34-year-old centre-back Yaroslav Rakitskyi earns a place in this week’s team of the round after Shakhtar Donetsk’s comeback win against Royal Antwerp on Wednesday. The Ukrainian made a total of six tackles and interceptions, six clearances, one key pass, and grabbed his side’s equaliser in the 71st minute, before the winner was scored five minutes later.

Fabian Schar (Newcastle) – 8.00

Eddie Howe’s Newcastle side truly announced themselves to Europe’s elite with a resounding 4-1 victory over PSG at St James’ Park. Taking home the player of the match award was defender Fabian Schar, who made two tackles, two interceptions and six clearances for the home side, before sealing the win with a stunning strike in second half stoppage time.

Ramy Bensebaini (Borussia Dortmund) – 8.09

Borussia Dortmund picked up their first point in the Champions League this season at home to AC Milan, and with a total of eight tackles and interceptions combined, two key passes and two shots, Ramy Bensebaini was awarded the player of the match award. His WhoScored rating of 8.09 is also enough to land a spot in this week’s best XI.

Osman Bukari (FK Crvena Zvesda) – 8.34

Ghana international Osman Bukari earns a spot in the Champions League team of the round, having had a direct hand in both of his side’s goals in the 2-2 draw at home to BSC Young Boys. The winger also made two key passes, completed three successful dribbles and four long balls, to return a WhoScored rating of 8.34.

Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid) – 9.21

Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham continued his outstanding form since signing in the summer, with yet another goal in Tuesday’s victory over Napoli. The England international also provided the assist for Vinicius Junior’s early equaliser, and made a total of six tackles and interceptions combined, four key passes and three successful dribbles, to land the player of the round award with a WhoScored rating of 9.21.

Nicolo Barella (Inter) – 8.35

Italy international Nicolo Barella was the standout for Inter on Tuesday evening, as Simone Inzaghi’s side picked up their first victory in Europe this term. The 26-year-old made six tackles and two interceptions at the heart of midfield for the home side, while also making four key passes to earn a WhoScored rating of 8.35

Noa Lang (PSV) – 8.77

PSV winger Noa Lang set a record for the most successful dribbles in a Champions League match this season with the 10 completed against Sevilla. The 24-year-old also provided four key passes and made two tackles to record a WhoScored rating of 8.77

Rasmus Hojlund (Manchester United) – 8.51

Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund added to his scoring tally in Europe with two goals at Old Trafford on Tuesday evening. Despite his side eventually falling to defeat against Galatasaray, the 20-year-old put in a fine performance, completing three successful dribbles and also providing a key pass, to land a WhoScored rating of 8.51.

Alvaro Morata (Atletico Madrid) – 8.40

30-year-old striker Alvaro Morata brought his scoring tally for the season up to seven with his strikes against Feyenoord on Tuesday evening. The Spain international scored from both of the two shots he took against the Dutch side and also completed two successful dribbles, to earn a WhoScored rating of 8.40.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 4 PSG 1 – Wednesday 4 October 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Almiron 17, Burn 39, Longstaff 50, Schar 90+1

PSG:

Hernandez 56

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was PSG 73% (69%) Newcastle 27% (31%)

Total shots were PSG 11 (4) Newcastle 12 (8)

Shots on target were PSG 2 (0) Newcastle 8 (4)

Corners were PSG 8 (4) Newcastle 1 (1)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Tonali (Anderson 65), Almiron (Murphy 71), Isak, Gordon (Targett 90+3)

UNUSED SUBS:

Dubravka, Karius, Dummett, Hall, Livramento, L.Miley

