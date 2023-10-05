News

Newcastle United star is now nominated for Premier League goal of the month : Vote now!

The September 2023 Premier League goal of the month nominations have been revealed.

Eight goals in total competing for the accolade.

With the nominations including one Newcastle United strike, from Miguel Almiron.

Please go HERE to go and register your vote for Miguel Almiron, for the Premier League goal of the month award.

Premier League official announcement – 5 October 2023:

Eight brilliant goals have been nominated for September 2023’s Budweiser Goal of the Month award, and you can help to decide who wins.

Have your say by voting for your favourite before 12:00 BST on Monday 9 October.

Your vote will be combined with the choices from a panel of experts to determine the winner, who will be announced next week.

Hannibal Mejbri (Man Utd 1-3 Brighton)

Jhon Duran (Aston Villa 3-1 Crystal Palace)

Leandro Trossard (Everton 0-1 Arsenal)

Callum Hudson-Odoi (Nott’m Forest 1-1 Burnley)

Bruno Fernandes (Burnley 0-1 Man Utd)

Miguel Almiron (Newcastle 2-0 Burnley)

Joachim Andersen (Man Utd 0-1 Crystal Palace)

Julian Alvarez (Wolves 2-1 Man City)

