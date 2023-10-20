News

Newcastle United star at very top of Premier League form ratings – Teammate in fifth

Very interesting Premier League form ratings.

The ratings covering the last six rounds of PL matches.

Two Newcastle United players featuring very prominently as Whoscored update the Premier League form ratings ahead of the restart this weekend.

The whoscored ratings use data from every single Premier League match, over 200 raw statistics included in the automated calculation of a player’s rating, weighted according to their influence within the game.

Every event of importance is taken into account, with a positive or negative effect on ratings weighted in relation to its area on the pitch and its outcome.

Now whoscored have published their latest Premier League form ratings (based on last six rounds of PL matches) with two Newcastle United players included, one at the very top and another in fifth:

There’s a familiar face atop the WhoScored form standings, while one summer signing in particular has impressed. Here, we run through the top 10, with Tottenham, Newcastle, Crystal Palace, Liverpool, Arsenal, Brighton and Aston Villa all represented.

Whoscored Premier League form ratings:

10. Cristian Romero (Tottenham) – 7.45

A key player at the heart of the Tottenham defence, Cristian Romero features 10th on the Premier League form rankings. Over his last six outings, the Argentine has returned a WhoScored form rating of 7.45 having scored in the win over Burnley and put in a player of the match performance in the 1-0 win at Luton prior to the international break.

9. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) – 7.46

Owing to injury, Eberechi Eze will drop out of the form standings before too long and his form prior to his absence means his spell on the sidelines will be a blow for the Eagles. The 25-year-old has completed more dribbles (25) than any other player in the Premier League this season and Crystal Palace will hope he can make a swifty recovery.

8. Solly March (Brighton) – 7.49

Solly March has been a revelation for Brighton under Roberto De Zerbi and he’s continued his fine form into the season. The 29-year-old has scored three times and provided one assist in his six appearances so far this season, with the stand out display coming in the 4-1 win at Wolves in August.

7. Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) – 7.54

The bedrock of Crystal Palace’s watertight defence, Joachim Andersen has been excellent for the Eagles this season. The Dane’s two league goals this season came in his last six outings, those coming in player of the match performances against Brentford and Manchester United. Andersen has also made the third most clearances (46) in the Premier League this season.

6. Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) – 7.56

After a slow start to the season, Ollie Watkins has really come into his own in recent weeks and this is reflected in a fine WhoScored form rating of 7.56. Watkins has scored four and provided two assists in his last six league outings, which includes a perfect 10 showing, the first in a Premier League match this season.

5. Anthony Gordon (Newcastle) – 7.61

The first of two Newcastle players to make the top five, Anthony Gordon has started the campaign superbly. After a successful Euro U21 campaign over the summer, Gordon has transferred his country form to club having scored two and provided two assists for the Magpies in 2023/24. Having missed the 2-2 draw with West Ham prior to the international break owing to a ban, the 22-year-old should be raring to go against Crystal Palace this weekend.

4. James Maddison (Tottenham) – 7.68

The second Tottenham player to crack the top 10, James Maddison has proven to be one of the signings of the summer. Despite Harry Kane’s summer exit, Spurs went into the international break top of the table with Maddison key. No player has registered more assists than the 26-year-old (5) in England’s top tier this term to reinforce his fine start to life in north London.

3. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – 7.68

Pipping Maddison to third spot in the form standings is Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah. No player has been directly involved in more goals than Salah (9) in the Premier League this season, with the Egyptian’s brace at Brighton prior to the international break taking him to five league goals of the campaign.

2. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) – 7.75

Having missed the 1-0 win over Manchester City, Bukayo Saka had no chance to move up or down in the form standings ahead of the international break. The 22-year-old has again been Arsenal’s star player this season, scoring four and providing two assists already this term, with his best rated performance of the campaign so far coming in the 2-2 draw with rivals Tottenham last month.

1. Kieran Trippier (Newcastle) – 7.87

Topping the WhoScored form standings is a regular feature from the top 10 last season. Kieran Trippier has registered five assists in the Premier League this season, all of which have come in his last three outings. The Magpies right-back has made more key passes (27) than any other Premier League player this season to mark what has been an excellent start to the campaign for the 33-year-old.