Newcastle United star admits hoping for new extended contract – Speaking on international duty

Fabian Schar is currently away on international duty.

The Newcastle United star hoping to help his country get to the Euros in Germany next summer (2024).

The top two teams automatically qualify and Belarus did Switzerland a favour on Thursday, drawing 0-0 with Romania.

That leaves Euros Qualifying Group I looking like this now:

Fabian Schar and Switzerland play Belarus at home on Sunday and if they get the expected victory, they are surely be all but there in terms of qualifying.

This week’s postponement of their away game against Israel, means Switzerland will now have three Euro qualifiers to play in the November international break – Israel away (at a neutral venue no doubt) on 15 November, Kosovo at home on 18 November and then Romania away on 21 November.

Fabian Schar isn’t now an automatic pick for Switzerland despite his outstanding form for Newcastle United, with Elvedi (Borussia Monchengladbach) and Akanji invariably the two central defenders. However, with Elvedi not available, Schar is expected to start on Sunday.

Fabian Schar speaking to Swiss media outlet Blick ahead of this Belarus match:

“We have trained very well.

“And the way you train is how you play.”

Fabian Schar also talking to Blick about Newcastle’s 4-1 win over PSG and how he loves it on Tyneside:

“I have never experienced such an atmosphere.

“Even before the game, the enormous anticipation could be felt throughout the city.

“Newcastle is my second home.

“Team, coach, club – I feel very comfortable.”

Fabian Schar on staying even longer at Newcastle United and possibility of a new / extended contract:

“I really enjoy it and I hope that this journey continues.”

(Blick report that Fabian Schar ‘Has an option for another season in his contract, which runs until next summer (2024)’, whether this means it is an option that can be triggered by the player or NUFC, isn’t made clear.)

Fabian Schar on Eddie Howe arriving to replace Steve Bruce:

“A royal transfer.

“Everything he does… you can take something out of it every day.

“He has a very good feel for what each player needs individually.”

Schedule of Newcastle United players heading around the globe to play for their countries:

Brazil 1 Venezuela 1

Bruno Guimaraes starting his third game in a row for Brazil and after dominating the game, all looked to be going to plan, Gabriel heading them into the lead on 50 minutes from a Neymar corner. However, after the Newcastle midfielder was subbed off with 11 minutes to go, Bello scoring a brilliant overhead kick to gain Venezuela a shock point in this World Cup group qualifier.

Argentina 1 Paraguay 0

Miguel Almiron lined up as usual for Paraguay in this toughest of World Cup group qualifiers but Lionel Messi on the bench for the opposition.

The Newcastle star and his international teammates showing great workrate and defensive discipline to restrict Argentina to only four efforts on target all night. Unfortunately, the first of those was an excellent Otamendi volley from a corner that gave the home side the winning goal after only three minutes. Paraguay not having the quality at the other end to really bother the World champions, only one shot on target all night. Miguel Almiron eventually subbed on 86 minutes after having given everything for his team, as usual.

England U21s 9 Serbia U21s 1

Serbia going a goal up but England equalising on 38 minutes, then going on to lead 3-1, which was the scoreline when Tino Livramento was introduced from the bench in this Under-21 European Championship qualifier on 52 minutes. England then going on the rampage and scoring six more, as the NUFC star and his international teammates tore Serbia apart.

Romania U20s 2 England U20s 0

Lewis Hall starting for England in this Euro Elite League match.

The visitors dominating the game but failing to take countless chances, paying the price when losing to a couple of suck punches. Romania Under 20s running out 2-0 winners.

