Newcastle United signing admits he still hasn’t visited Tyneside

He was the first Newcastle United signing of the summer (2023) transfer window but Yankuba Minteh has now revealed that he still hasn’t visited Tyneside.

Just over three months ago, Odense banked a club record fee for the then 18 year old, believed to be around £8m plus various future monies based on the forward hitting certain targets.

However, in the same official announcements saying Yankuba Minteh had ‘moved’ to Newcastle United after a year in Danish club football, it was also revealed that the teenager was instantly going to Feyenoord on a year’s loan to hopefully get a lot of first team football at a higher level in order for him to progress as quickly as possible.

The teenager had made clear as far back as April what his intentions were, going public in an interview (see below) where he stated he wanted to sign for Newcastle United.

Now in a new interview, Yankuba Minteh has talked about how positive his loan spell has been so far in Rotterdam, but a visit to Newcastle Upon Tyne is still awaited.

The important thing of course is that Yankuba Minteh is excelling on the pitch and getting plenty of opportunities.

He started as the main striker as Feyenoord won 2-0 against Celtic in the Champions League, then came on from the bench as they lost 3-2 at Atletico Madrid in the second round of CL games, whilst Newcastle hammered PSG 4-1.

In the league, Yankuba Minteh has featured in all seven matches, playing 296 minutes with three starts and four sub appearances.

No surprise the Feyenoord fans have taken to the exciting teenager, as Minteh has already scored three goals and got one assist in those 296 minutes of league action.

Yankuba Minteh speaking to Algemeen Dagblad and quotes translated by Sport Witness:

“I was able to sign a contract with Newcastle United but I have never seen the city myself.

“The club immediately indicated that I would go to Feyenoord on loan.

“In Rotterdam I also signed my contract with Newcastle United.

“The club (Newcastle United) brought all kinds of people over to the Netherlands to ensure that my first weeks went well.

“The rental period is until the end of the season.

“I hear that there are people who hope that I will stay longer but that’s looking far ahead.

“It is clear that I like it here.

“I feel the appreciation of the trainers and supporters.

“And I feel that I am developing myself under this trainer.”

Yankuba Minteh interviewed by Viaplay back in April 2023 and asked about the reports claiming he could move to Newcastle United and whether he was interested:

“Of course I want to go to Newcastle.

“It is a big club in the Premier League and they are doing something good.

“They are fighting for a place in the Champions League.

“I am ready to take the next step and it will only be good for me.”