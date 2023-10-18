News

Newcastle United release official statement on Sandro Tonali situation

Wednesday afternoon has seen Newcastle United release an official statement (see below) regarding the Sandro Tonali situation.

The Newcastle United midfielder part of the investigation into betting in Italian football.

On Tuesday, the agent of the Italy international, Giuseppe Riso, said (also below) ‘Sandro Tonali is playing the most important match at the moment, the one against gambling addiction, and he will win this one too.’

Newcastle United official statement on Sandro Tonali – 18 October 2023:

‘Newcastle United can confirm that Sandro Tonali is subject to investigation by the Italian Prosecutor’s Office and Italian Football Federation (FIGC) in relation to illegal betting activity.

Sandro is fully engaging with the investigation and will continue to cooperate with all relevant authorities.

He and his family will continue to receive the club’s full support.

Due to this ongoing process, Sandro and Newcastle United are unable to offer further comment at this time.’

Giuseppe Riso, agent of Sandro Tonali, speaking yesterday – 17 October 2023:

“I was very pleased with the speech of the President (of the Italian Football Federation) Gravina, it is important for these kids not to feel alone.

“Sandro Tonali is playing the most important match at the moment, the one against gambling addiction, and he will win this one too.

“At the moment he is a bit in shock.

“I hope this match saves the life of Sandro and be an example for other boys too.

“Sandro is shaken, he is very sad.

“He has understood that he has to face this problem in a very determined way. He has to deal with this problem, he knows he has to get out.

“I thank Newcastle because they immediately showed great closeness.

“He is training at the moment and on Saturday he could also play.”