Newcastle United players – All 20 rated for 2023/24 season so far via independent rankings

The Newcastle United players have now completed the first eight games of their 2023/24 Premier League season.

A 2-2 draw at West Ham and then Eddie Howe’s team heading off into the October international break.

In the eight Premier League matches of the season we have seen 13 points accumulated so far, via four wins, one draw and three defeats, with 20 goals scored and nine conceded in the PL fixtures so far.

How about individuals though?

In total, 20 different Newcastle United players have contributed so far in the Premier League during this 2023/24 season.

So how would you rate / rank the 20?

Interesting to look at how these independent stats based ratings have evaluated the 20 Newcastle United players.

‘The whoscored ratings use data from every single Premier League match, over 200 raw statistics included in the automated calculation of a player’s rating, weighted according to their influence within the game.

Every event of importance is taken into account, with a positive or negative effect on ratings weighted in relation to its area on the pitch and its outcome.’

With the season now breaking for the international fortnight, whoscored have updated their ratings, showing the season contributions of the 20 Newcastle United players (before each player is their average match rating out of 10.00, then how many starts (sub appearances in brackets) and finally the number of minutes on the pitch) so far in the Premier League:

7.61 Kieran Trippier 8(0) 700

7.46 Anthony Gordon 6(1) 544

7.19 Alexander Isak 6(1) 477

7.08 Bruno Guimaraes 8(0) 706

7.06 Sven Botman 5(0) 447

6.89 Dan Burn 8(0) 720

6.83 Miguel Almiron 7(1) 569

6.74 Fabian Schar 8(0) 720

6.67 Sean Longstaff 4(4) 449

6.67 Elliot Anderson 4(4) 399

6.67 Callum Wilson 2(5) 259

6.58 Sandro Tonali 5(2) 418

6.56 Joelinton 4(1) 290

6.56 Nick Pope 8(0) 720

6.55 Jamaal Lascelles 2(1) 196

6.48 Jacob Murphy 0(3) 13

6.45 Harvey Barnes 2(4) 185

6.12 Tino Livramento 0(3) 25

6.01 Lewis Hall 0(1) 9

5.91 Matt Targett 1(2) 78

Interesting stuff.

I wouldn’t argue with Trippier, Isak and Gordon as the top three Newcastle United players this season so far in the Premier League.

With a stats based system though you are always going to get the odd strange inconsistency and whilst I agree with many of the NUFC placings / ratings…

I think that Fabian Schar (6.74) in eighth place doesn’t reflect just how good he has been.

Whilst for Callum Wilson (6.67) in eleventh, he has scored four goals in his 259 minutes so far, averaging a goal every 65 minutes on the pitch. So not sure how he can end up with such a low rating…