Newcastle United player says Jamaica call up not for him – Still dreams of England

Back in August, Isaac Hayden saw a move to Luton Town fall through for reasons unknown.

There were then claims that Isaac Hayden would join Sheffield Wednesday, or another Championship club, but that didn’t happen, then the Premier League / English transfer window closed on 1 September.

All very strange, as both Ryan Fraser and Jeff Hendrick had moved out on loan, with all three of them told by Eddie Howe that they weren’t going to be playing if staying at Newcastle.

Then out of the blue on 5 September, we had the announcement (see below) that Isaac Hayden had gone to Standard Liege on loan, the transfer window not closing until 6 September in Belgium.

They are eighth in the league but little doubt that Isaac Hayden has had a very positive impact.

After picking up only three points in their opening six league matches, Isaac Hayden has started the last four and helped them add another ten points via three wins and a draw.

The Newcastle United midfielder had experienced a very difficult 21 months, that had seen only nine league starts. They came last season when on loan to Norwich, a season cruelly curtailed with yet another injury and surgery.

Isaac Hayden has now been speaking to the Belgian media about his hopes and aspirations for club… and country.

Isaac Hayden speaking to La Derniere Heure – 18 October 2023:

“There were three or four injuries in a row [that impacted my career in England].

“I could have stayed in the Championship but I needed a new challenge [in Belgium].”

Scotland are on a determined hunt to attract quality players, who are also eligible for another country, With the Scots currently targeting Newcastle’s Livramento, Barnes and Anderson.

They aren’t the only national side to be doing so.

Jamaica are doing the same, targeting countless players, especially those with Premier League experience, including Demarai Gray, Rico Henry, Max Aarons, Morgan Gibbs-White and Nathan Ferguson.

Isaac Hayden is another name said to be on that list, the Newcastle United loan player qualifying to play for them via his Jamaican father.

So would the NUFC midfielder be interested?

“I don’t see myself as an opportunist, getting selected for Jamaica [now].

“I don’t want to take the place of someone who has played a lot of matches.

“Able to play at a World Cup in his place.

“It [will] always be a dream to play for England.”

Whilst Scotland have the carrot now of being able to offer guaranteed qualification for the Euros in Germany next summer.

For Jamaica they have the 2026 World Cup pretty much guaranteed to those they are looking to recruit.

Concacaf have three automatic qualifying spots for the 2026 World Cup and a possible fourth spot via a play-off process.

United States, Mexico, and Canada are joint hosts and already guaranteed to be involved, meaning three, or possibly four, other Concacaf will be there as well.

The Jamaica Football Federation General Secretary Dennis Chung having declared that he would be shocked if Jamaica failed in their bid to qualify for these World Cup finals in 2026, with the likes of Canada, Mexico and USA not competing in the qualification.

“We are definitely going to 2026.

“We have three additional qualifying spots from Concacaf and even if we try not to, we are going to [be at the 2026 World Cup finals].”

Newcastle United official announcement – 5 September 2023:

‘Newcastle United midfielder Isaac Hayden has joined Standard Liège on loan.

The former Arsenal man will spend the rest of the 2023/24 campaign on loan at the Belgian Pro League side.

The 28-year-old, who arrived at St. James’ Park from the Gunners in 2016, has made 171 appearances for the Magpies, scoring seven goals for the Magpies and helping the club win the Championship title in 2016/17.

He spent last season on loan at Norwich City, where he made 14 appearances.’