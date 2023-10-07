News

Newcastle United owners to add another 13,000 seats to St James’ Park capacity – Report

The Newcastle United owners are now looking to significantly extend St James’ Park, according to a new media report.

The Telegraph report that ‘Newcastle plan to expand St James’ Park capacity up to 65,000.’

The extra 13,000 seats would be a massive boost to the many fans who find themselves now locked out of St James’ Park.

A 65,000 St James’ Park capacity would still not be enough / ideal, in my opinion, but it would be a significant boost for both club and supporters, as Newcastle United look to compete on and off the pitch.

For me personally, this would be easily the best possible second anniversary message, if today the Newcastle United owners formally announced that this St James’ Park expansion was going ahead.

To stand any chance of any significant St James’ Park expansion EVER happening, it was absolutely essential that control of the land opposite the Gallowgate, was brought back under club control.

During the Hall / Shepherd ownership era, that land had been specifically purchased by Newcastle United in order to allow a potential future bigger capacity. Along with everything else when he bought NUFC, Mike Ashley got ownership of that land. However, he ended up selling it to himself (from the club) and then sold it on to developers for personal profit.

These new / current Newcastle United owners thankfully arriving in the nick of time before any development work started on that Strawberry place land, which would have effectively sealed our fate.

Buying back the land has seen the club announce a fanzone to be sited there for the time being and Newcastle City Council have given their approval for that to be put in place, for up to three years.

However, like all other Newcastle United fans who want to see as many supporters as possible getting into St James’ Park, here’s hoping work starts on expanding the stadium at some point before those three years are up.

The Gallowgate End was and is for sure the part of St James’ Park that will allow a large number of seats to be potentially added, with that stand brought up to the level of the Leazes and Milburn stands.

Eddie Howe has no doubts as to what he would like to see happen.

Eddie Howe on expanding the St James’ Park capacity:

“I would love to see it (St James’ Park) expanded.

“If it can be done, then I’m sure the club will do it.

“That is very much the club’s philosophy.

“If we can push things forward and improve things for the supporters, for everybody, the club will do it, but it is not simple.

“It is not a simple process.

“There are things that have got to happen.

“But we would love to get more supporters inside the stadium to enjoy watching us play.”

So, happy second anniversary day as we celebrate two years since Mike Ashley at last moved on.

Here’s hoping those celebrations can be especially memorable today, with a formal NUFC announcement that this St James’ Park expansion is indeed going to happen.