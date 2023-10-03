News

Newcastle United official warning to fans ahead of PSG match at St James’ Park

Newcastle United have made an official announcement ahead of the PSG match at St James’ Park.

The club warning fans about travel issues and road closures on Wednesday.

With both bus and rail strikes affecting travel plans for many Newcastle United supporters.

Newcastle United official warning for fans ahead of PSG match – 3 October 2023:

Employees of both Go North East and Northern Rail will be on strike on Wednesday, 4th October, the day of Newcastle United’s Champions League meeting with Paris Saint-Germain, while road closures will also be in place throughout the city on the evening of the game.

Bus depots affected by the strike action are Consett, Gateshead, Hexham, Percy Main/North Shields, Sunderland and Washington. This means it’s likely many Go North East bus services will not operate.

Meanwhile, strike action by Northern Rail means no Northern train services will be running.

As a result of the strike action Metro services will be extremely busy as more bus and rail customers look for alternative transport options.

In addition, road closures will be in place throughout the city from 5pm, which will cause disruption to traffic.

The most significant of these is the southbound carriageway of Barrack Road (adjacent to the stadium), which will have a closure in place from the junction with Stanhope Street (near the Black and White Bull) from 5:15pm.

The traffic will be managed to filter access to St. James’ Park where possible, but significant delays are expected at this location.

Supporters attending the games at St. James’ Park this weekend or on Wednesday night are therefore advised to plan their travel ahead, allow additional time for their journey and, if they’re able, consider walking to the stadium.

People not going to the game should avoid the crowds by not travelling where possible.

For help planning your journey, use the Nexus live travel map.

Go North East strike dates:

Saturday, 30th September to Friday, 6th October inclusive

Saturday, 14th October to Friday, 20th October inclusive

Northern strike dates:

Saturday, 30th September

Wednesday, 4th October

For the latest strike information

Go North East – visit gonortheast.co.uk or @gonortheast on X

Northern – visit northernrailway.co.uk/travel/strikes or @northernassist on X