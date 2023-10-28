News

Newcastle United official Sandro Tonali announcement on Saturday morning – Gives date for when player available

Saturday morning has seen a Newcastle United official announcement on Sandro Tonali.

The club confirming (see below) the details of the ban.

Newcastle United saying that on Friday night they at last received FIFA confirmation on a worldwide ban for Sandro Tonali.

The club further stating when the player will be able to play again for Newcastle United.

That date being 27 August 2024.

Newcastle United official announcement on Sandro Tonali – 28 October 2023:

‘Sandro Tonali has been banned from competitive football for ten months, as effective from Friday 27th October 2023, following illegal betting charges by the Italian Football Federation (FIGC).

FIGC’s sanction includes an overall 18-month ban, with eight months commuted as the player participates in a therapeutic plan and educational programme in Italy consisting of 16 commitments.

On the evening of Friday 27th October, Newcastle United received confirmation that FIFA has endorsed FIGC’s sanction to be applied worldwide, meaning Sandro will be eligible to return to competitive football from Tuesday 27th August 2024.’