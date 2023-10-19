News

Newcastle United official announcement – Saudia deal

Eleven months ago, Saudia was revealed as (then) Newcastle United’s latest commercial deal.

An official announcement on Wednesday 16 November 2022 seeing Newcastle United partnering with Saudia, who are the national airline of Saudi Arabia.

Back then, NUFC announcing them as their ‘Official Tour Airline Partner’ for the warm weather trip for the squad to Riyadh in November 2022, as well as other bits and pieces involved in that deal.

Now Saudia and Newcastle United have renewed their partnership.

Newcastle United official announcement – 19 October 2023:

‘Newcastle United has renewed its partnership with Saudia, the club’s Official Airline Partner, for 2023/24 and beyond.

The multi-year partnership follows Saudia’s support for the club during the 2022/23 season when the Saudi Arabian national carrier flew the Magpies’ first team between Newcastle International Airport and Riyadh for warm-weather training and a match against Al-Hilal.

The partnership will see Saudia engage with Newcastle United supporters around the world through exclusive offers and experiences, as well as reaching billions of football fans across the globe through the club’s digital channels and international television viewership.

Newcastle United’s chief commercial officer, Peter Silverstone, said: “This is a natural step in our growing relationship with Saudia and follows our hugely successful partnership in 2022.

“We were incredibly impressed with Saudia, both on board our flights to and from the Middle East, and in what we experienced as our teams activated our partnership during the 2022/23 season. Saudia’s partnership activations were extremely well received by our growing local and global fanbase, with incredible digital results being achieved by both parties.

“Our ambition is to grow Newcastle United globally and to become the most popular Premier League club in Saudi Arabia and other territories around the world.

“Saudia will open up new markets for Newcastle United as we strengthen our connection with fans across the globe. We are very excited about the journey ahead. We relish the challenge and opportunity to support Saudia as it looks to expand its route network, and reach new audiences, through the huge global awareness Newcastle United can provide.”

Saudia’s Group Chief Marketing Officer, Khaled Tash, said: “At Saudia we have always strived to create meaningful connections that transcend boundaries, and our partnership with Newcastle United aligns with this vision. We recognised in Newcastle United a club with a rich history, strong values and a passionate fanbase that resonates with our own principles.

“The opportunity to connect with Newcastle United’s fanbase is a source of great excitement. The prospect of forging a bond with millions of fans and bringing them closer to our brand and values and to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is truly exciting.

“With our expanding route network and premier product we are keen to reach new audiences showcasing Saudi Arabia to the UK population but also growing awareness of the multiple leisure and business travel destinations Saudia provides through its hyper-connected global network.”

Saudia connects passengers from more than 100 destinations around the world to Saudi Arabia via its state-of-the-art hub at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah and other key terminals around Saudi Arabia.’