Newcastle United official announcement – New key appointment for Eddie Howe and the club

A Newcastle United official announcement on Wednesday morning.

The club revealing the appointment of Dr Ian Mitchell.

A key move for Eddie Howe and the club, bringing in a Head of Psychology to work across Newcastle United, helping both players and staff.

Newcastle United official announcement – 18 October 2023:

Newcastle United are delighted to announce that Dr Ian Mitchell will join the club as Head of Psychology next month.

Ian will enable and support a performance psychology provision across the football club, working with players and staff across men’s, women’s and Academy teams, including players out on loan at other clubs.

He will officially begin his role with the Magpies on 21st November, leaving his role as Head of Performance Psychology at the Football Association of Wales (FAW) – a position he has held for the second time. He will continue to support the FAW during a short transition period.

A former professional player with Hereford United, Ian has previously worked in sports psychology with Sheffield United and Swansea City at club level but is best known for his contributions to the Welsh and English national associations.

In a first spell with the FAW, Ian worked closely with the Wales men’s national team as Chris Coleman’s side reached the semi-finals of UEFA Euro 2016 in France.

In 2018, he left the FAW to join the English Football Association, where he would go onto work with current Magpies players including Nick Pope, Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson.

While with the Three Lions, he supported Gareth Southgate’s senior side as they finished as runners-up at UEFA Euro 2020 before reaching the quarter finals of the FIFA World Cup in 2022.

He re-joined the FAW earlier this year to support the association’s High Performance Plan, before being recruited by the Magpies.

Ian said: “I am delighted for the opportunity to join Newcastle United at this exciting time.

“The club has an ambitious vision with values that strongly resonate with me. This role will allow us to develop a team and structure that positively impacts on the performance and wellbeing of our staff and players.

“I am looking forward to meeting everyone at the club and will be fully committed to contributing to the continued success at Newcastle United.”

Dan Ashworth, Newcastle United’s Sporting Director, said: “I am delighted to welcome Ian to Newcastle United, where he will fulfil a hugely important role for staff and players.

“Psychology is a crucial part of the modern game and to recruit someone of Ian’s standing and experience in sport, and in particular football, is very pleasing.

“We are committed to supporting our people, ensuring our staff and players feel fully supported and equipped for the unique challenges of elite-level sports.”