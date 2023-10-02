News

Newcastle United official announcement – Champions League drone shows ahead of PSG

Excitement building ahead of Champions League football returning to St James’ Park.

PSG the visitors on Wednesday night, first time in over 20 years that SJP has hosted a Champions League match.

Monday afternoon has seen PSG name a 19 man squad (named HERE) that travels to Tyneside.

Whilst to help heighten the anticipation further, Newcastle United have revealed that shirt sponsor Sela have organised some ‘spectacular drone shows’ ahead of the Champions League return.

People on Tyneside had seen testing going on and Monday night will see the full drone shows go ahead.

These drone shows will be best viewed from a distance and Craig Hope of The Mail says that tonight there will be two shows above St James’ Park.

Each of them lasting around eight minutes and he says they will start at 8pm and 9.45pm.

For any Sunderland fans not quite sure what is being talked about here, the Champions League is a competition for the best teams in Europe…

Newcastle United upcoming matches:

Wednesday 4 October 2023 – Newcastle v PSG (8pm) TNT Sports

Sunday 8 October 2023 – West Ham v Newcastle (2pm)

Saturday 21 October 2023 – Newcastle v Crystal Palace (3pm)

Wednesday 25 October 2023 – Newcastle v Dortmund (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 28 October 2023 – Wolves v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 1 November 2023 – Manchester United v Newcastle United (8.15pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 4 November 2023 – Newcastle v Arsenal (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Tuesday 7 November 2023 – Borussia Dortmund v Newcastle (5.45pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 11 November 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports