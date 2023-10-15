Opinion

Newcastle United need to prioritise cup competitions over Premier League – That has become a no-brainer

It has already been a pretty spectacular Newcastle United season and we are only two months into it.

Such a tough opening set of fixtures and the vultures circling after that run of three defeats in difficult games, all the luck and fine margins going against Eddie Howe and his team.

What a bounce back though, the next seven matches producing five wins and two draws, with eighteen goals scored and only three conceded.

However, I do think difficult choices now have to be made.

Choices in a direction that would have been inconceivable not so long ago.

I think most people would agree that the two stand out results have been to defeat Manchester City for the first time under Eddie Howe, getting that monkey off our back, then of course the astonishing performance and win over PSG.

That is where I think the direction is that Newcastle United need to be heading in, this is what has to be prioritised, the cup competitions over the Premier League.

I’m not suggesting giving up on the Premier League BUT what I am saying is that when it comes to Eddie Howe balancing key fixtures, he has to ensure his strongest possible team plays in the Champions League and Carabao Cup in the remaining weeks and months of 2023.

I really think this is a season where Newcastle United can finally get that massive monkey off its back and win a trophy, the first since 1969.

The Carabao Cup is winnable, Eddie Howe has already achieved arguably the biggest obstacle, by putting Manchester City out of the competition. Put it this way, if NUFC did get to the final again this season, Man City would have been the only opposition where I’d think we stand next to no chance of beating.

As for the Champions League, Newcastle United have now given themselves such a brilliant platform, it can’t be wasted. We have to go all out in it to ensure NUFC now finish in the top two and go into the last sixteen. Once you get into the knockout stages who knows what could happen?

Bottom line is that in the last 19 seasons, the Premier League have supplied fifteen finalists and six different PL clubs have been to between one and five finals in that time period – Arsenal, Liverpool, Man U, Man City, Tottenham and Chelsea. Never say never for Newcastle United, nothing is impossible. Maybe unlikely BUT not impossible.

However, sacrifices have to made in my opinion and starting in the very near future.

Newcastle United confirmed matches to end of November 2023:

Saturday 21 October 2023 – Newcastle v Crystal Palace (3pm)

Wednesday 25 October 2023 – Newcastle v Borussia Dortmund (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 28 October 2023 – Wolves v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 1 November 2023 – Man U v Newcastle United (8.15pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 4 November 2023 – Newcastle v Arsenal (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Tuesday 7 November 2023 – Borussia Dortmund v Newcastle (5.45pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 11 November 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 25 November 2023 – Newcastle v Chelsea (3pm)

Tuesday 28 November 2023 – PSG v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

As you can see, another mad schedule of confirmed matches up to the end of November.

Nine matches to play and only 38 days from the first to the ninth one.

Something has to give.

When I look at these matches above, for example, the Man U Carabao Cup match and the two Borussia Dortmund Champions League ones, have to take precedence over the Premier League ones against Palace, Wolves and Arsenal.

I am not necessarily talking about playing seriously weakened teams in the Premier League BUT you can’t play all your best players in every match. Well you can BUT then injuries are pretty much guaranteed.

Eddie Howe changed all ten outfield players for the Manchester City cup match and it was a magnificent performance to defeat them, with the help of players coming off the bench.

Newcastle United play Man U in the cup on the Wednesday and Arsenal in the Premier League on the Saturday. If we play our strongest possible team at Old Trafford, I think we will win. If Arsenal in the Premier League is given the priority and players rested for Man U, then our chances will significantly drop. We have to go for it.

Another example, looking further ahead, Chelsea at home in the Premier League on the Saturday and then PSG away on the Tuesday, we have to throw everything at that game in Paris if points are needed.

If Newcastle United do succeed in the cup competitions to the end of November, we then need to do it all again in a very busy December, nine games with only 28 days separating the first and last of them.

More big decisions to be made and the prioritising likely to be even more important as we get to key games / moments…

Newcastle United matches in December 2023 (still waiting for confirmed dates / times apart from AC Milan in Champions League:

Saturday 2 December 2023 – Newcastle United v Man U

Tuesday 5 December 2023 – Everton v Newcastle – This entire round of PL fixtures to be shown on Amazon

Saturday 9 December 2023 – Tottenham v Newcastle

Wednesday 13 December 2023 – Newcastle v AC Milan (5.45pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 16 December 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham

W/C Monday 18 December 2023 – Carabao Cup quarter-finals played

Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest – This entire round of PL fixtures to be shown on Amazon

Saturday 30 December 2023 – Liverpool v Newcastle