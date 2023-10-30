Opinion

Newcastle United may already have their very own John Stones

Watching how John Stones orchestrated play during the Manchester derby, only served to remind me that the answer to some of Newcastle’s midfield pressures, may be staring us in the face.

Fabian Schar was magnificent against Wolves, carrying a wobbly defence on a day when none of Kieran Trippier, Jamaal Lascelles or Dan Burn had the best of matches.

In that context you might question why anyone would suggest moving him out of our defence to utilise him elsewhere?

I certainly would not advocate that as a long-term fix, however, I do think it is an in-game option we should be exploring to change things.

Schar is, to me, the classic unsung hero. I would guess few, if any, of our squad have played more minutes during Eddie Howe’s revolution, certainly starting from that win at Leeds in late January 2022 which kickstarted our revival.

Everyone is entitled to the odd blip and without doubt some readers will be able to point to some from Schar, but he has, in general, been a pillar of consistency. Perhaps the only reason he has not been cited as one of Eddie’s transformations alongside the likes of Joelinton, Sean Longstaff and Jacob Murphy is because he was pretty solid to start with.

Schar’s attributes are many.

He is never afraid to get stuck in and win possession – as demonstrated by some of those perfectly executed tackles on the excellent Neto at Molineux – and his range of passing is, in my opinion, far superior to the vastly overstated and over-rated Jonjo Shelvey.

Whereas Schar arrows the ball around with accuracy and precision, Shelvey’s high humped balls to the wing were often too hopeful, too obvious and too easily telegraphed, making them easy for attentive defenders to head clear.

Fabian Schar also possesses a superb shot when he find space outside the box, and his ability to start attacks from defence by marauding forward, is reminiscent of some of the exciting defenders from the Kevin Keegan era, probably best exemplified by Philippe Albert.

I believe that Schar should start in defence because that is his best position.

However, I also believe releasing him into the ‘Bruno role’ when we are chasing games would bring a double benefit. Not only is Schar more than capable of pulling the midfield strings as John Stones does for Man City, but it would also release Bruno into the attacking areas where he was so devastatingly effective in his first six months at the club.

Indeed, it seems ironic that circumstances meant we had six full-backs / wing-backs to populate the bench at Molineux, yet we are playing a centre-half at left-back.

Surely any one of Matt Targett, Tino Livramento, Lewis Hall, Matt Ritchie or Paul Dummett could fill that void (or even Trippier with Livramento or Emil Krafth at right-back), allowing Dan Burn to partner Lascelles in defence and freeing up Schar to step forward if necessary.

I am not suggesting any of these options are ideal. Of course, I think that Schar is at his best protecting Nick Pope’s goal, and given how the game panned out at Wolves it would have been madness to switch him from that position in that particular game.

However, we have a very limited squad right now and need to explore every possible option to be able to shuffle things up in midfield and attack.

That has been a hallmark of Howe’s management and, with the possible exception of the Liverpool home game earlier this season, more often than not those changes in the offensive positions have paid off.

It was not something Howe was able to do very easily at Molineux, but in future games Schar’s versatility could be used as a weapon to unlock more options, at least until the January transfer window opens up more long-term solutions.