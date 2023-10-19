News

Newcastle United loan star wins goal of the month award

A nice boost for Garang Kuol.

FC Volendam announcing (see below) that the Newcastle United loan star has picked up a personal accolade.

The fans of the club awarding him goal of the month.

FC Volendam official announcement – 19 October 2023:

‘Kuol’s first goal voted Goal of the Month for August-September

October 19, 2023

Garang Kuol’s first goal for FC Volendam immediately earned the winger a personal prize.

FC Volendam supporters crowned his sensitive effort in the cross against Fortuna Sittard as Goal of the month for August-September.

The golden boy received the accompanying trophy and will immediately compete for the election of Goal of the Year at the end of the season.

Thanks for voting and see you next election!’

Two days after his 19th birthday in mid-September, Garang Kuol scoring this brilliant first goal for FC Volendam…

Garang Kuol scores an edge of the box cracker for FC Vollendam #NUFC pic.twitter.com/qdCOd8vpPG — Nick PopesGlove (@IsaksOnFire) September 17, 2023

Things hopefully picking up for FC Volendam and their NUFC loan attacker.

In the game just before the international break, Garang Kuol with his first assist for FC Volendam and what a vital one.

A great piece of skill seeing the Newcastle United loan star take down the lofted pass with his right foot, before then producing a perfect left foot cross that his teammate could hardly miss.

⚽️GOAL | Damon Mirani 57’ Volendam [1] – 0 Utrecht

pic.twitter.com/xXKDoLLyy3 — Prince (@Prin__ceee) October 6, 2023

FC Volendam getting a 1-0 victory, their first of the season, in that match which lifted them off the bottom of the table

Yankuba Minteh has of course been grabbing all the headlines so far this season, when it comes to young Newcastle United players on loan in Holland. However, it was always going to be a tougher ask for Garang Kuol with minnows FC Volendam, compared to Minteh’s opportunities with reigning champions Feyenoord who are also giving the teenager the chance of Champions League action.

🏅 First goal ⇝ 𝐆𝐨𝐚𝐥 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐡 👊 Keep up the good work, Garang!#VolVoorOranje pic.twitter.com/xMGslCYKRD — FC Volendam 🔶 (@fcvolendam) October 19, 2023

Whilst his side are struggling, this is looking a far better loan fit for Garang Kuol.

He is still a very raw talent who needs plenty time on the pitch, having had even so little experience in the lowly Aussie league.

However, as this goal, assist and overall performances are showing, there is plenty of that raw talent there and given the right platform(s) in the next two or three years, we could see a real asset emerging for Newcastle United.