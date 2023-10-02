Opinion

Newcastle United – Key to this season’s success is achieving those extra two points

After the valuable three points Newcastle United picked up at home against Burnley on Saturday, one thing stood out to me. I’m of the opinion that it was a game that we would likely have drawn last season.

Last season, Newcastle United picked up 14 draws en route to our final position of fourth, a very high amount of draws in the scheme of things.

Brentford drew the same amount as we did and finished ninth. We lost only five games all season, the same amount of losses as Champions Manchester City. Brentford only won 15 games, Newcastle United won 19 games and the Champions won 28.

What’s my point you may be asking? Well it’s exactly that, the “point” being the operative word.

Last season we were hard to beat and it was great. I’ve longed to see a Newcastle United side that were resolute and solid but had a flair and flourish going forward. If we didn’t win, we damn sure didn’t lose more, often than not. A great trait to have but with a flaw.

If you play three games, win one and draw two you get five points. You would be a point better off losing one and winning the other two. Granted you wouldn’t be “unbeaten” in the three games but points win prizes, staying unbeaten while nice to say, doesn’t.

Saturday was a moment to me where Newcastle United could quite easily have drawn the game. Hanging on going into the final 20 minutes, looking for a killer second goal with the opposition chasing an equaliser, is never an easy bedfellow. Last season we drew at home to Crystal Palace and Bournemouth within a fortnight of each other. Switch that to losing one and winning one? Better off all round. Fans would lament seeing a team on the losing side of things one game and cheer at victory in the next but crucially an extra point would be in the bank.

I remember the dour 0-0 draw at home to Leeds United, the 1-1 draw at home to West Ham, two games where four points were dropped. Where would we have ended up if we had lost one and won the other. Same with the Palace / Bournemouth games. All of a sudden, the odd extra point here and there adds up.

I don’t profess to know what Eddie Howe has altered or changed over the summer, if anything at all. However, the one thing we needed is to convert the draws into victories. It would be nice to win all the drawn games, of course it would, but if we can chip away at the 14 drawn games (like I’ve said, exceptionally high) then we can begin to climb the table in the short term and eke out a great final position at the end of the season in the long term.

Coming back from European jaunts and picking points up would be an added bonus, much like we did so well down in Sheffield after that trip to the San Siro. Sir Bobby Robson’s “Comeback Kings” anyone? If you’re under 25 years old, ask your mam and dad about it, we were bloody impressive back in the day.

A draw is a strange result. A point a piece to each team but one disappears into the ether. If we can reclaim just some of those “lost” points, even at the expense of the odd defeat, our goal of requalifying for the Champions League for next season by finishing top five THIS season, shouldn’t be too difficult an ask.

Saturday was an excellent start.