Newcastle United Fanzone to open in months – Final conditions agreed for licence

The Newcastle United Fanzone is now definitely going ahead.

Final additional conditions having been agreed with Newcastle City Council.

The Newcastle United Fanzone expected to be ready and open in a matter of months.

BBC news report – 20 October 2023:

‘Plans for a Newcastle United fanzone made from shipping containers have been fully approved.

The remaining requirements for the Stack development outside St James’ Park were green lit by Newcastle City Council.

Planning permission was approved last month but a request for an operating licence still had to be decided.

The zone is expected to open in spring 2024 and remain for at least three years.

The development is set to be built on a disused car park near the stadium’s St James Metro station.

The scheme will feature bars, food outlets, large screens and a music stage set over two floors. It will open seven days a week.

However, the local authority has imposed some additional conditions, agreed by applicant Stack.

A council spokesperson said: “Licensing committee members met… to hear objections, due to concerns over noise levels, along with representation from the applicant.

“The committee also heard details of new conditions and supplemental policies that had been agreed by the applicant and the authorities involved.

“After considering all representations, committee members were satisfied with the steps taken by the applicant in response to the concerns raised and agreed to grant the premises licence.”

The Local Democracy Reporting Service said venue bosses agreed to “observe and seek to give effect” to Northumbria Police’s requests over crowd management at “high risk” times.

Earlier this month, the force objected to the development, saying it was worried a venue with a 3,000 capacity outside a football stadium could lead to crime and disorder.

However, it withdrew its comments following the agreement.

Some councillors had raised concerns over noise, with one asking for more strict conditions to prevent noise carrying.

However, the council said that was not possible and noise would be limited as the venue would have a “state-of-the-art” sound system.’