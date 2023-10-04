Opinion

Newcastle United fans need to lose this inferiority complex

Interesting hearing what Newcastle United fans are having to say in recent days.

A lot of excitement of course, as Champions League football returns to St James’ Park on Wednesday night.

However, I detect something else, time after time.

It feels like a lot of Newcastle United fans have a real inferiority complex ahead of this PSG match.

That deep down, NUFC don’t really deserve to be here facing the likes of PSG, that to win against them would be something close to doing the impossible.

You have to respect every opponent, whether it is PSG tonight, Burnley on Saturday, or indeed, Manchester City seven days ago.

However, the way some Newcastle United fans are going on, you would think this is NUFC facing 1970 Brazil, or peak Barcelona / Real Madrid in their very best days.

As I say, PSG should 100% be respected, like every opposition, but they are nothing special as a club or team, especially with the direction they now appear to be heading in.

PSG didn’t even exist as a club the last time Newcastle United won a trophy!

They were invented in 1970 by a group of businessmen looking to make their fortune, when spotting a business opportunity, at the time Paris having no major football club. It wasn’t (isn’t?) really a football city.

Rather than being a club that would make their fortune, those who formed / invented PSG instead lurched from one financial crisis to another, through then various owners / directors, before then the Qatari takeover just over a decade ago.

The new owners predictably found it easy to buy the French league, with Ligue 1 clubs earning so little from TV deals, the PSG owners pumping so much money in has led to all but total dominance, the last eleven seasons seeing nine titles and twice ‘only’ runners-up.

The Qatar ultimate dream was of course to buy the Champions League, only to find that a ‘little’ tougher. No matter how much money they have spent and how many name players signed, PSG have failed miserably, compared to the money spent. It has been a different matter when trying to compete against the best clubs in other European leagues, especially English clubs.

In their last seven CL matches against Premier League clubs, PSG have lost five of them.

Whilst despite all the cash spent and getting top seeding season after season, ensuring a usually straightforward group qualification. When they then play in the knockout stages against usually tougher opposition (compared to the group stages) it has been pretty feeble. In five of the last seven seasons PSG were knocked out as soon as they got out of the group, in the first knockout round of sixteen.

When it comes to European pedigree and winning things, despite all the money ploughed in these past 50+ years since they were invented as a club, PSG have managed to win the European Cup Winners-Cup and the Intertoto, level pegging with Newcastle United and their Fairs Cup and Intertoto!

The media appear to be more and more regularly turning to Newcastle United fans who have YouTube and/or ‘TV’ channels to get supporter views, which is fine. However, time after time when I have heard / read what they are saying ahead of this PSG match, I have ended up laughing at the way they are going on. I completely understand the excitement ahead of this CL match at SJP, I am the same. However, the way these Newcastle United fans are talking about PSG, is in complete awe, some of them literally saying that they can’t believe that NUFC will be on the same pitch as them!!!

I think a big part of this inferiority complex for many of these Newcastle United fans is an age thing.

Indeed, pretty much all of these NUFC YouTubers / TV characters actually mention they are too young to really properly remember the last time Newcastle United were playing Champions League football.

That was only 20 years ago and so we are basically talking about a generation of Newcastle United fans who have only really known a Mike Ashley Newcastle United.

An owner and his minions who constantly told us that Newcastle United are nothing special, that we shouldn’t have any expectations.

Those of us who have lived through the Kevin Keegan and Sir Bobby Robson eras, never mind those who were around for the Fairs Cup and even further back the 1950s cup glory, have experienced a Newcastle United going toe to toe with the best around.

Maybe not always winning BUT competing.

If you asked Newcastle United fans to name PSG players, I reckon the vast majority could only name Mbappe. Hugo Ekitike would probably be the second most named and he isn’t even in the PSG Champions League squad. Most Newcastle United fans could name more PSG players that left in the summer (Messi and Neymar of course the stand outs) than who they have now.

That is not to say they don’t have some good players, Dembele the stand out after Mbappe. However, they are in obvious decline, especially with FFP really impacting and of course Mbappe making it crystal clear that he will be moving sometime in these next seven or eight months. Maybe the next three or four months if PSG get knocked out of the Champions League…

Newcastle United fans with a few more years on the clock have seen us win against the likes of Barcelona, Juventus, Bayer Leverkusen and Dynamo Kiev at St James’ Park. As well as that spectacular winning night in Rotterdam, the 2-2 at Inter Milan (see NUFC fans image below) when Shearer and friends deserved the win, winning at Leverkusen, drawing 2-2 in front of 100,000 in Kiev after going 2-0 down against the likes of Rebrov and Shevchenko.

Newcastle United are better supported than PSG, we have a massive 131 history that PSG fans could only dream of having.

Whilst back in the here and now, we have two football clubs going in very different directions.

Newcastle United week in week out play tough opposition, the first five games of this season were all against clubs who also finished top nine last season in the Premier League.

Pretty much every single Premier League club gets bigger revenues each season than pretty much every Ligue 1 club, with the exception of PSG. Whenever the Qatari ownership pulls out, they will be in serious trouble, as they are a club built on anything but solid foundations. Whether that is financially or fanbase.

I am really looking forward to this match because it is a massive occasion, CL football returning to SJP etc etc, plus PSG are a bit of a modern ‘name’ club, but also because I think we have every chance of beating them!

My only worry would be if a lot of the NUFC players were approaching it like some of these Newcastle United fans, as in, do we deserve to be on the same pitch as PSG (their players pictured below training on Tuesday night at SJP)?

I think a lot of this misdirection and building PSG up into something they are clearly not now, is due to ignoring one thing, namely the facts.

As I say, yes of course give them every respect, especially likes of Mbappe and Dembele, BUT this is a game that I think we could and arguably should win.

The bookies make Newcastle favourites to win against PSG and they aren’t biased / sentimental, they just look at cold hard facts.

The past week has seen Newcastle United win against Manchester City and Burnley, whilst PSG have had just the one game, they went to bottom of the table Clermont. The likes of Mbappe and Dembele played the full game but PSG could only draw and didn’t even score a goal.

PSG have won only three of seven league matches, losing to Nice and only drawing against current third bottom Lorient, plus a draw against Toulouse who had gone into this past weekend in the bottom four.

Ever since entering 2023, PSG have been in real accelerating decline.

When you look at the entire PSG 2023 record in both Ligue 1 and Champions League it reads:

Played 32 Won 17 Drawn 5 Lost 10.

PSG are no longer the team of Messi and Neymar and quite clearly Mbappe is forcing his way out as well.

My message isn’t to disregard the threat that the likes of Mbappe will still potentially pose.

Instead, it is simply to say, believe in Newcastle United, we have got a lot of great players ourselves and every single transfer window, this team and squad are getting better and better.

In Eddie Howe we have a brilliant manager and a team who have now got back on the clean sheet trail, five in a row and hopefully adding a sixth tonight.

The same as Eddie’s players, Newcastle United fans just have to believe and take confidence from what has happened from pretty much January 2o22 onwards.

Time now to enjoy Champions League football once again at St James’ Park and bring on PSG, worthy opponents but not unbeatable ones.