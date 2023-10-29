Opinion

Newcastle United fans losing the plot

Newcastle United fans are losing the plot, in my opinion.

Not all of them… but a sizeable very vocal minority.

How big a minority? Tricky to tell but I am seeing them all over the place in recent days.

Very similar to the back end of August and very early September.

As I say, a lot of Newcastle United fans seemingly losing the plot.

Losing all sense of perspective.

Whether this is all to do with desperately seeking attention, especially on social media, I don’t know.

Sean Longstaff is apparently ‘Back to his usual useless self’ now.

Callum Wilson ‘only’ scores goals, contributes nothing else.

Kieran Trippier has been ‘woeful’ these last two games and Livramento should now be given a run in the team.

The massive pressing need in the next transfer window, is that ‘Nick Pope needs urgently replaced as his luck has ran out and we can see him really for what he is’ now.

Almiron is a ‘headless chicken’ and a ‘waste of time unless scoring goals’ according to the critics.

Whilst Dan Burn is ‘hopeless’ at left-back and how on earth does he get a game week after week.

I could go on but as for Eddie Howe himself…

According to some he has been ‘clueless’ this past week, especially against Dortmund, with his tactics.

That it was ‘ridiculous’ the Head Coach didn’t use more subs against Wolves.

When pointed out that apart from Willock who was used, all the other subs were goalkeepers and defenders, a fair few responses of ‘Well, just play Livramento, Hall (and others??) in midfield, on the wing’ etc etc.

Again, I am not saying all Newcastle United fans are embarrassing themselves BUT there are still too many of them.

Eddie Howe won’t get it right every time BUT then no manager does, he has though got it right an overwhelming number of times with how he picks his tactics and teams, whether that ends up with us winning, losing or drawing.

For some Newcastle United fans they are seemingly totally incapable of understanding that sometimes a manager can do all the right things and yet you still lose, or draw.

The same with the players on the pitch, in any match you can play well and yet still not win, that’s football!

Kieran Trippier has been brilliant for Newcastle and just because his form might dip for an odd game or two here and there, that is NOT what you judge him on.

Same with Nick Pope, he has been outstanding since arriving in summer 2022. He has had six clean sheets in his last ten matches and yes he has his weaknesses, as all keepers do, BUT he also has massive positives, such as stopping the ball going in the net.

Last season no team conceded fewer Premier League goals than Newcastle and even this time with a tough opening schedule, nobody outside the current top four has conceded less than the 11 Nick Pope and NUFC have.

Also, as things stand, at the other end of the pitch, Newcastle with 26 goals scored in only 10 PL matches, the next highest is only 23. Only Arsenal have as high a goal difference (+15) as NUFC.

You also have to be a total idiot and/or troll, if you aren’t willing to factor in that the crazy number of players unavailable in midfield and attack, makes things massively difficult for Eddie Howe and indeed the players who the Head Coach can’t afford to rest now.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Wolves 2 Newcastle 2 – Saturday 28 October 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson 22, 45+4 pen

Wolves:

Lemina 36, Hwang Hee-chan 71

Possession was Wolves 43% Newcastle 57%

Total shots were Wolves 11 Newcastle 13

Shots on target were Wolves 6 Newcastle 5

Corners Wolves 8 Newcastle 7

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Attendance: 31,584 (NUFC 3,000)

Newcastle team v Wolves:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Joelinton, Almiron (Willock 72), Isak, Wilson, Gordon

SUBS:

Dubravka, Gillespie, Dummett, Hall, Livramento, Ritchie, Krafth, Targett

