Newcastle United fans hoping to add further misery on their local ‘rivals’ today

Just a little follow up here to my article on Saturday, about the question posed by the mackems on their forum about who currently are happiest, Sunderland fans or Newcastle United fans?

Now I’m not one to want to tempt fate, and West Ham United are going to be wanting to exact revenge this afternoon after we slaughtered them 5-1 at the London Stadium earlier on this year.

However, I cannot let Middlesbrough’s demolition of Sunderland in the Wear / Tees derby yesterday go without a mention.

The score ended up 0-4 at the Stadium of Light as the home team capitulated in front of their own fans.

Michael Carrick’s Boro have been resurgent in the last few weeks, but even they couldn’t have foreseen or envisaged a result like this against a team who have been described a “Wizards” so far this season by some of their own fans.

There were deluded mackems that were quick off the mark in midweek, trying to put a dampener on Newcastle’s splendid 4-1 victory over PSG, even saying that Sunderland could have beaten the Paris club on the night.

Wearside supporters were quite adamant in the build-up to the Boro game that the match wasn’t a ‘derby’ as such.

I hope that makes the embarrassment of yesterday’s result a little easier for them to comprehend.

There was a hilarious thread called ‘1931’ on the Sunderland message board last night, encouraging mackems to remind any mates who are Newcastle United fans that Boro beat the Toon 5-0 ninety two years ago, if we took the p… in the workplace on Monday morning.

I wish my two Grandfathers were still alive so they could tell me all about that thrashing.

I know there are folk in the comments sections that wouldn’t dream of frequenting a Sunderland fans message board, like I and others on here tend to do.

Speaking personally, I find the regular urge for a jovial ‘fix’ far too hard to resist.

RTG’s ‘Pure Football’ forum is generally anything but what it says on the tin if you like.

Sometimes you wonder if some of the warped rhetoric on there is actually serious, or the mackems are really just having a wind up and a laugh at their own expense.

The mackems will undoubtedly be running an NUFC match thread as usual, when West Ham entertain us today.

Here’s hoping that we can get a favourable result once again, so that I can quickly check out what the very funny mackem lads and lasses have to say.

You have to be quick though before the natives descend into absolute farce and they are forced to make the thread ‘members only’ to stop further embarrassment.

Going back once again to the question in the first paragraph, you won’t find much ‘Happy Talk’ happening between the not so sensible mackems anytime soon.