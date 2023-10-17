Opinion

Newcastle United fans – Father and 12 year old son answer the pressing questions of the day

With this October 2023 international break we wanted to get a Newcastle United fans snapshot of opinion.

The idea is to get a range of views of what various Mag writers / NUFC fans think about what has happened / is happening at Newcastle United.

So we have sent various regular / irregular contributors sets of questions, including some the same as others, some different.

Next up is Greg and his 12 year old son Chuks, who are Newcastle United fans currently living in London:

Three words to describe how you currently feel as a Newcastle fan?

Greg – Down, ecstatic, optimistic. Depressed at the thought of not getting tickets for games but ecstatic at the rapidity of the club’s turnaround. Optimistic that the long wait for a trophy will come to an end.

Chuks – Optimistic. Hopeful. Happy.

A must win game and the whole squad fit and available, which 11 would you select?

Greg – Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Tonali, Bruno, JoeLinton, Gordon, Isak, Almiron

Chuks – Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Tonali, Bruno, Sean Longstaff, Gordon, Isak, Almiron

Your thoughts on each of the signings made in 2023 – Gordon, Minteh, Livramento, Hall, Tonali, Barnes

Greg – My Dad would have described Gordon as a Workie Ticket but Howe saw the potential and has got to work on his fitness etc. he looks a great signing. I haven’t seen much of Minteh, just very briefly on TV, Livramento looks like a cracking good player and will be pushing for a place no doubt and likewise the youngster Hall. Tonali got off to a flyer but it looks like he is still getting used to the Premier League. We know the quality of Barnes from his Leicester days.

Chuks – Gordon is world class. Minteh no idea. Livramento should be a starter in my opinion. Hall needs more game time. Tonali going to be the best midfielder in the Prem. Barnes great for squad depth.

How would you rate this start to the season?

Greg – As it was a very difficult set of fixtures, I think it has been a pretty decent start and with a little luck we would have won at West Ham 7.5/10

Chuks – 8/10 we shouldn’t have been beaten by Liverpool and Brighton

Were you panicking after the trio of defeats to Man City, Liverpool and Brighton?

Greg – No, I thought we were playing some good football but we were not at it with Brighton. The Brighton game was a bit worrying.

Chuks – No, because we are in Europe.

What do you see as the minimum this season?

Greg – Champions League place which the owners will be expecting and a cup run.

Chuks – Champions League qualification.

Predict the top five in the Premier League (in order).

Greg – Man City, Arsenal, Newcastle, Liverpool, Tottenham

Chuks – Man City, Tottenham, Arsenal, Liverpool, Newcastle

The five most important Newcastle players this season (in order)?

Greg – Trippier, Botman, Bruno, Isak, Gordon

Chuks – Botman, Pope, Gordon, Bruno, Tonali

Dortmund home, Man Utd away, Arsenal home – In order of importance (first, second, third) which would you most like to win?

Greg – Dortmund, Man U, Arsenal – Logically Champions League for the added exposure and income streams, Man U for the chance of a Cup, but deep down I would go for Man U most important as it is a cup and I have never seen us win silverware.

Chuks – Man U, Arsenal, Dortmund

What do you think should happen with VAR, what changes or get rid of altogether?

Greg – I’m on the fence on this one. The mistakes made by the people running VAR are bad, but before VAR the standard of refereeing… well what can you say?

Chuks – Not answering that question because my Dad rants when we don’t get a decision but loves it when we do.

Press a magic button and between now and next season kicking off – Win the Carabao Cup or have a 65,000 capacity St James’ Park in place?

Greg – I stated earlier that I felt down at the thought of not getting into the ground to see the team play, but I have never seen us win trophy, so it has to be the League Cup.

Chuks – 65, 000 seater stadium because we will win a cup eventually.

Would you like to draw Sunderland in the FA Cup this season (we can’t play them in the Premier League, Champions League or Carabao Cup…)?

Greg – No, never want to play them ever again.

Chuks – No, because we would beat them easily, no contest.