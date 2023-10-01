Opinion

Newcastle United 2 Burnley 0 – Match ratings and comments on all of the NUFC players

We asked Dale Thompson to give us his match ratings and player comments after Newcastle United 2 Burnley 0.

Eddie Howe making eight changes to the team that started in the excellent win over Manchester City.

It didn’t make any difference, another very good performance and deserved win.

MATCH RATINGS:

Pope – 8

An excellent understated and undervalued (by some) goalkeeper.

A brilliant save in the opening stages at point blank range, denying the Burnley player’s shot with his leg.

Went on to have yet another great display, making another decent save and just generally sorting everything with a minimum of fuss.

Yet again he also showed his value as a brilliant sweeper behind his defence, coming out of his box to head the ball away when Burnley got in behind the back four.

Trippier – 9

Dealt with everything at the back and was excellent going forward.

Got an assist for the goal when his great tackle set up Miggy.

Trippier put in quality ball after ball into the box and quite clearly Kompany said something to his players at half-time. A few nasty cowardly tackles after the break, Burnley players going through the back of him and at least one of them lucky not to produce a red card.

Lascelles – 7

He is never going to be a natural on the ball but did well again.

That is now two starts and two clean sheets.

With Sven Botman set to be out for at least another couple of weeks, it looks like we will be relying on the NUFC Captain to maintain these levels for a while longer.

Schar – 8

Quality at the back.

With Lascelles having played so little football in recent times, Schar a massive help to his defensive partner.

I still can’t help but laugh about Steve Bruce. Amongst his many clueless acts and thoughts, Bruce didn’t rate Schar at all and would play literally anybody else in front of him, including midfielder Isaac Hayden.

Burn – 7.5

I thought he played very decent at the back and contributed a bit more than usual going forward.

Made some useful contributions including one great cross after getting to the line.

Bruno – 8

Along with Trippier, another one clearly targeted by Kompany and his players after the break.

Some well dodgy fouls but he just got on with it and exposed Burnley time after time.

Anderson – 7.5

Played very well, looks a real quality Premier League level player.

Got in some great positions and should have scored at least once, if he had, it would have been an 8.5 not 7.5.

Longstaff – 8.5

It is now three Premier League starts this season and three wins, eleven goals scored by NUFC in that trio of games and none conceded.

Newcastle United are simply a better side when Sean Longstaff plays.

Great energy and all round play, put in one especially quality pass / cross when Anderson should have scored his header with only the keeper to beat, but gave him a chance of saving it.

Gordon – 8

You know how good a player is playing when they are performing so well and you now just take it for granted.

A constant threat and his pace is a massive asset, not just when attacking but also chasing back to help defensively if needed.

A great run that forced the wild challenge for the penalty. The only negative was yet another booking, ridiculous for an attacking player to already have five bookings at this stage and now banned for West Ham next Sunday.

Almiron – 8.5

I always think he is far more of a threat when given more freedom to get around the pitch, rather than sticking tightly to the right side.

An absolutely brilliant strike when after Trippier won the ball, the Paraguayan zeroed his 22 yard effort into the top corner, the keeper never saving that.

Isak – 8

Goals in consecutive matches, just what you want for your striker.

Cool as you like, as usual, when getting a penalty opportunity.

Great movement all match and gave the Burnley defence problems throughout.

SUBS:

Joelinton – N/A

Not on long enough to judge.

The big disappointment of the game, only seconds after coming on the Brazilian pulling up in obvious pain.

Tonali – 7

Had to quickly get ready, both physically and mentally, when getting an unexpected swift call to replace Joelinton, who had just gone on.

Did well I thought, still less than two months into his career at Newcastle United in the Premier League. Easy to forget how little time he has been there and in the circumstances of adapting to a new club, country, language, culture, yet has contributed so much already.

Murphy – N/A

Not on long enough to judge.

Livramento – N/A

Not on long enough to judge.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 2 Burnley 0 – Saturday 30 September 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Almiron 14, Isak 76pen

Burnley:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Burnley 47% (48%) Newcastle 53% (52%)

Total shots were Burnley 8 (3) Newcastle 20 (9)

Shots on target were Burnley 2 (1) Newcastle 8 (5)

Corners were Burnley 3 (1) Newcastle 5 (0)

Referee: Thomas Bramall

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Anderson (Joelinton 64 (Tonali 68)), Almiron (Murphy 90+6), Isak (Livramento 90+6) Gordon

UNUSED SUBS:

Dubravka, Dummett, Ritchie, Targett, Hall

(Newcastle 2 Burnley 0 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 2 Burnley 0 – Another quality performance as United march on – Read HERE)