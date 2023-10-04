News

Newcastle 4 PSG 1 – Very interesting independent ratings on the NUFC players

It ended Newcastle 4 PSG 1.

What a night! What a team performance!!

Looking at the individuals in black and white, interesting to get an independent perspective on how this played out.

Whoscored ratings use data from every single Premier League match, over 200 raw statistics included in the automated calculation of a player’s rating, weighted according to their influence within the game.

Every event of importance is taken into account, with a positive or negative effect on ratings weighted in relation to its area on the pitch and its outcome.

Now whoscored have published their independent player ratings for this Newcastle 4 PSG 1 match:

The highest rated PSG players is their goalscoring left-back Hernandez (6.9) BUT Newcastle United with eight higher rated players.

I think a lot of candidates to be man of the match BUT Fabian Schar (8.2) was absolutely outstanding at the back and then to add that stunning goal… well, I wouldn’t be arguing with anybody giving him star man.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 4 PSG 1 – Wednesday 4 October 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Almiron 17, Burn 39, Longstaff 50, Schar 90+1

PSG:

Hernandez 56

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was PSG 73% (69%) Newcastle 27% (31%)

Total shots were PSG 11 (4) Newcastle 12 (8)

Shots on target were PSG 2 (0) Newcastle 8 (4)

Corners were PSG 8 (4) Newcastle 1 (1)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Tonali (Anderson 65), Almiron (Murphy 71), Isak, Gordon (Targett 90+3)

UNUSED SUBS:

Dubravka, Karius, Dummett, Hall, Livramento, L.Miley

