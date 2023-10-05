Opinion

Newcastle 4 PSG 1 – Match ratings and comments on all of the NUFC players

We asked Davey Hat-Trick to give us his match ratings and player comments after Newcastle 4 PSG 1.

As I was walking home from the match last night, I flicked open the BBC Sport app on my phone and saw two headlines: “Superb Newcastle thrash PSG 4-1” and “Dominant Newcastle roar to home victory over PSG”. I couldn’t have put it any better.

We (fans and players) had at Paris St Germain and they just could not cope. From first minute to last, we pressed, we harried, we fought and we believed, and we ended up witnessing one of the greatest nights in Newcastle’s history.

Leaving the ground, the atmosphere was understandably euphoric, but there was a slight sense of bewilderment – the match went better than even the most optimist Geordie could have dreamt.

If you are the sort of fan that enjoys a whinge, I ought to tell you now that all the starting XI are getting a 9 or a 10. If you helped to beat an elite team in THE elite club competition by a margin of 4-1, you played well mate.

A final word on the PSG fans… fair play to them. They made a good racket throughout and contributed to one of the best atmospheres I’ve witnessed inside St James’ Park.

Match Ratings:

Nick Pope 9

Couldn’t do much about PSGs goal, but looked calm and composed throughout. To be honest, he’ll have more to do against mid-table Premier League sides

Kieran Trippier 10

There is nothing left to say about this fella.

He may not be the best player we’ve ever signed, but for me, he’s the best signing we ever made.

Always in the right place, good on the ball and gets the best out of those around him.

I have no idea how a right back can control so many games, but this one does. Mbappé made a beeline for him at the final whistle, no doubt to congratulate him on a job well done

Fabian Schar 10

The powers that be gave Miguel Almirón the Player of the Match award and I wouldn’t argue with that. But Fab was mine.

Absolutely superb in defence – the PSG players became increasingly frustrated throughout the game – and then a world class finish in extra time to put the icing on the cake.

Jamaal Lascelles 9

Third game in a row for Big Jamaal and the third big performance.

I’m going to stick my neck out here and say he’s playing the best football of his career at the moment. Big up Eddie Howe

Dan Burn 10

I often look at the player Dan Burn is up against and think “this is the game in which he gets found out as a left back.”

This time he was up against Ousmane Dembele and he is genuinely world class.

But guess what, once again the boy from Blyth came out on top, and Dembélé was reduced to a bit part. And of course, the icing on the cake was his goal. Howay the lad.

Sean Longstaff 10

Another player that Mbappe came to congratulate at full time and rightly so.

He covered every blade of grass, barely let the PSG midfield take a breath, and scored the goal that put clear daylight between the two teams

Bruno Guimaraes 10

Back to his best in the last couple of games and seemed to enjoy every moment of this one.

He has time that other players don’t and finds space that other can’t. A great all-round performance.

Sandro Tonali 9

Getting up to speed and this was the first time – for me – that the Bruno / Tonali / Longstaff partnership clicked properly.

He was composed, disciplined and tough, and showed some flashes of skill as well. He has a quick brain.

Miguel Almiron 10

Player of the Match according to whoever decides these things and who would argue with that?

Got the goal that started the rout and never gave the PSG defence a moment’s rest.

He’d still be running round St James’ Park now if they didn’t turn the lights out.

Alexander Isak 9

He must be knackered. Ran his socks off from the first whistle to the last, held the ball up well, and even split his head open in the cause.

With no Wilson in the squad, he knew all of Tyneside was relying on him, and he didn’t let us down

Anthony Gordon 9

Started the whole thing off by pressing a PSG defender into an error in the first minute, then immediately summoning the crowd into even more fevered levels of support.

Then just carried on in the same vein all night.

Their right back will be having nightmares about Anthony Gordon for weeks.

SUBS:

Elliot Anderson 8

Played well for the 30 minutes he was on the pitch, looked as if he belongs at this level.

He was direct, confident and effective. A great little cameo.

Jacob Murphy 8

On for Almiron and continued where Miggy left off, pressing, working, attacking, defending.

And he now has an assist in the Champions League to his name.

Matt Targett N/A

Not on long enough to make an impression, although on long enough to tell his grandkids he didn’t gibe Mbappe and Dembele a sniff.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 4 PSG 1 – Wednesday 4 October 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Almiron 17, Burn 39, Longstaff 50, Schar 90+1

PSG:

Hernandez 56

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was PSG 73% (69%) Newcastle 27% (31%)

Total shots were PSG 11 (4) Newcastle 12 (8)

Shots on target were PSG 2 (0) Newcastle 8 (4)

Corners were PSG 8 (4) Newcastle 1 (1)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Tonali (Anderson 65), Almiron (Murphy 71), Isak, Gordon (Targett 90+3)

UNUSED SUBS:

Dubravka, Karius, Dummett, Hall, Livramento, L.Miley

(A thing of beauty is a joy forever – Now, bring on the Germans! Read HERE)

(Newcastle 4 PSG 1 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 4 PSG 1 – Champions League, we’re having a laugh! Read HERE)

(Newcastle 4 PSG 1 – Very interesting independent ratings on the NUFC players – Read HERE)

(Luis Enrique struggling to come to terms with biggest ever(*) PSG Champions League defeat in group stage – Read HERE)