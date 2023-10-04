Opinion

Newcastle 4 PSG 1 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction

Newcastle 4 PSG 1 – Wednesday 4 October 8pm

Newcastle United back in Champions League action at St James’ Park after a 20 year wait.

Eddie Howe the man in charge now AND it was his first Champions League match ever on home soil. He hadn’t even been to see one as a spectator!

Nat Seaton:

“What a special night.

“New Champions League memories made that will stay with us forever.

“So grateful to be there to witness such an amazing evening.

“Thank you Newcastle, thank you Eddie and the biggest thanks to all those players who are giving everything they have for our magnificent club.

“I’m drained just being in the stands, can you imagine what those players will be feeling.

“Not being greedy but let’s hope their rest and recovery is good for Sunday !!!”

Matt Busby said to Joe Harvey:

“Absolutely outstanding.

“To a man.

“Everyone in a black and white shirt.

“So happy.”

Tony Mallabar:

“Two years ago this week, me and Chrissy Numbers and Junior Numbers went to watch the young uns play Harrogate Town in the pizza cup (we got beat 2-0).

“Well tonight, just as the champions league music was playing, I tapped Junior Numbers on shoulder, saying, remember Harrogate away.

“Well it’s all worth it now.

“Saying that, I wasn’t expecting tonight’s scoreline.

“MOTM? Us, the fans, what an atmosphere.”

Billy Miller:

“That was spectacular.

“Luis Enrique has been part of two magical nights on Tyneside.

“Both of which he’d like to forget.

“Top of the group.

“Suddenly favourites to qualify.

“A momentous, wonderful occasion that all of us in attendance will talk about for the rest of our lives.”

Paul Patterson:

“The stuff that dreams are made of.

“Are you watching S………?”

David Punton:

“History is made.

“Let it sink in.

“We’ve just beaten PSG 4-1. The stuff of dreams.

“What a masterpiece from Eddie Howe and his players against one of Europe’s elite clubs.

“We were just better!

“Every single player in black and white is a hero tonight.

“Like Barca in 97, this one will be long remembered too. Maybe more so.

“A huge statement from our club back at the top table in Europe.

“You feared the Paris side had too much goal threat but they couldn’t get a grip on it and at 3-0 they had a mountain to climb.

“The big moment was Dan Burn’s goal. Truly wondrous to go 2 up.

“Weary bodies at the end but still outrageous quality from Schar to seal it with a delicious shot.

“Paris fans giving it large before the game – but seen off here on a famous night on Tyneside.”

Jamie Smith:

“What a night man, another one to live long in the memory.

“The display pre match was special and the game lived up to expectations with United demolishing a European big boy in front of the world.

“In the bigger picture we move into games with Dortmund looking very positive to get through this group or death.

“My lad is knackered, dozing on the bus right now, but in years to come he’ll be able to say he was here tonight with pride.

“Brilliant, legendary. Still can’t really believe it’s happening.”

GToon:

“Absolutely amazing!

“Kylian who?

“The Geordie boys are on the march.

“We can win this!!!!”

Bazoox:

“Great to hear that Champions League music again at Gallowgate.

“Newcastle United embraced the occasion and deservedly took the lead by who other than the irrepressible Miguel Almiron.

“I was overjoyed for Dan Burn when the second goal was eventually given after a long VAR check.

“Just imagine how the big man must have felt?

“It was soon 3-0 early in the second half when Sean Longstaff put us all on cloud nine.

“When PSG did pull a goal back they grew in confidence.

“As the second half progressed Newcastle naturally tired and PSG piled at us in the final thirty minutes of the game.

“We hung on admirably under the late pressure, and in added time Fabian Schar put the cherry on the top of the cake to send the fans home into ecstasy.

“Top of the group with 4 points from 2 games.

“Howay the Lads.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Almiron 17, Burn 39, Longstaff 50, Schar 90+1

PSG:

Hernandez 56

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was PSG 73% (69%) Newcastle 27% (31%)

Total shots were PSG 11 (4) Newcastle 12 (8)

Shots on target were PSG 2 (0) Newcastle 8 (4)

Corners were PSG 8 (4) Newcastle 1 (1)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Tonali (Anderson 65), Almiron (Murphy 71), Isak, Gordon (Targett 90+3)

UNUSED SUBS:

Dubravka, Karius, Dummett, Hall, Livramento, L.Miley

