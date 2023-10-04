Opinion

Newcastle 4 PSG 1 – Champions League, we’re having a laugh!

Newcastle 4 PSG 1 – Wednesday 4 October 8pm

Champions League football returned to St James’ Park after an absence of some twenty years.

Top seeds in Group F, PSG the visitors.

However, Newcastle United now top of the group!

What a night, a superb group effort and one where so many individuals excelled.

Eddie Howe and his Newcastle United team / squad were top notch.

All playing for each other and deserved winners.

If you look at the stats, you will see PSG with loads of possession but when it came to goal threat, Newcastle United with four times as many efforts on goal.

Four of them hitting the back of the net!

Brave high press seeing Bruno head down an attempted pass, Isak swivelled and produced a great save from the keeper, the rebound so coolly tucked away by Almiron who had loads still to do.

Lascelles challenges for the corner from the right, the ball falls to Bruno and his shot saved, his cross though then sublime, met by Burn’s flying diving header!

Two up at the break.

Then dreamland five minutes after the break, Longstaff played in behind and he hits a fizzing low shot that the PSG keeper can only divert into his own net.

PSG hit back with a cleverly worked goal of their own but zero panic from the black and whites.

Culminating in deservedly getting back that three goal winning margin in added time.

‘Boring negative’ Newcastle United in the closing stages 3-1 up against PSG, then there is central defender Fabian Schar in open play lashing one into the top corner from 20 yards.

Beautiful!

This was a massive result and performance.

Credit to all concerned for a wonderful night, including all those Wor Flags volunteers who put so many hours in, this is their reward!!!

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 4 PSG 1 – Wednesday 4 October 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Almiron 17, Burn 39, Longstaff 50, Schar 90+1

PSG:

Hernandez 56

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was PSG 73% (69%) Newcastle 27% (31%)

Total shots were PSG 11 (4) Newcastle 12 (8)

Shots on target were PSG 2 (0) Newcastle 8 (4)

Corners were PSG 8 (4) Newcastle 1 (1)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Tonali (Anderson 65), Almiron (Murphy 71), Isak, Gordon (Targett 90+3)

UNUSED SUBS:

Dubravka, Karius, Dummett, Hall, Livramento, L.Miley

Newcastle United upcoming matches:

Sunday 8 October 2023 – West Ham v Newcastle (2pm)

Saturday 21 October 2023 – Newcastle v Crystal Palace (3pm)

Wednesday 25 October 2023 – Newcastle v Dortmund (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 28 October 2023 – Wolves v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 1 November 2023 – Manchester United v Newcastle United (8.15pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 4 November 2023 – Newcastle v Arsenal (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Tuesday 7 November 2023 – Borussia Dortmund v Newcastle (5.45pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 11 November 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports