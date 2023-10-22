Opinion

Newcastle 4 Crystal Palace 0 – Match ratings and comments on all of the NUFC players

We asked Davey Hat-Trick to give us his match ratings and player comments after Newcastle 4 Crystal Palace 0.

After the West Ham game, David Moyes said we were one of the best sides in Europe. I thought that was over the top, and an attempt by him to make a home draw look heroic.

Having seen the way we demolished Crystal Palace today, I’m beginning to think he has a point.

Palace are a good team but we made them look ordinary. The Eagles tried to unsettle the Magpies by making them kick towards the Gallowgate end first half, but that cunning subterfuge lasted less than five minutes, when we went 1-0 up. Two more goals before half time and another just after the hour, put the contest to bed.

After that, Newcastle took their foot off the gas and used the full complement of subs with Dortmund in mind. That made the game more disjointed, but Palace were never at the races, and looked like a beaten side long before the final whistle. We could / should have scored three more too.

Another dominant performance to send us into the Dortmund match, with most of the team looking like they are in good form, and – I think – no new injuries. Our German opponents won’t be fancying Wednesday’s game.

Player rating:

Nick Pope – 8

Didn’t have a lot to do.

One very good save to tip away a thunderous Palace free kick and that was about it. Flapped at a couple of crosses, if I’m honest, but no damage done.

Kieran Trippier – 9

After the PSG game, I said I was running out of things to say about this fella. Not only is he great, he’s always great.

The level of consistency in his game is remarkable. He had a little triangle going with Murphy and Longstaff that Palace just never got to grips with.

Fabian Schar – 9

It’s taken a while, but I think – particularly after the PSG game – people are finally waking up to just how brilliant this bloke is.

Doesn’t mind doing the dirty stuff, but he is so, so good on the ball. Passes like a creative midfielder and glides past opponents with the ball. He was superb again today.

Jamaal Lascelles – 9

I remember the collective shudder that went round Newcastle fans when Sven Botman got injured.

Everyone – myself included – knew that Lascelles would leave our defence slow, vulnerable and desperate to get the big Dutchman back, but we were wrong.

Lascelles has been absolutely top rank since he returned to the side and today was no exception. Won just about every challenge, was always in the ears of his colleagues, and looked much more comfortable on the ball than I remember. Kudos.

Dan Burn – 8

He’ll have tougher afternoons in defence, in fact the threat from Palace was so minimal, he spent half the game wandering up the pitch to join in the fun at the other end.

Sean Longstaff – 9

A lot more confident going forward these days, giving Trippier an extra option when he’s looking to play a teammate in.

As ever, covered every blade of grass and took his goal well. He’s keeping some good players out of the side and I don’t hear anyone complaining.

Bruno Guimaraes – 9

An excellent display from Bruno.

As we know, he finds space that other footballers don’t, and is very good with the ball, but he’s tough too.

Rode more than his fair share of robust tackles and came back for more

Joelinton – 7

Back from injury and looked a bit rusty.

Grew into the game, showed flashes of the Brazilian Battleship, but there is plenty more to come

Jacob Murphy – 10

A goal and two assists, one of which was world class.

A little more composure in the box and he’d have had another two assists to his name, but he was immense today.

He is improving all the time and this was his best game in a Newcastle shirt. Energetic, creative, and he even got his head to a couple of Palace corners.

My player of the match, which will upset a couple of blokes who sit near me at the ground. They must know more than I do because they were telling anyone who would listen that he is f…… s… apparently.

Callum Wilson – 9

Spent as much time wrestling with the muscular Palace defenders as he did playing the ball, but he grafted all game, and was rewarded with a well-deserved goal just before he was subbed off.

Anthony Gordon – 9

I thought he started off slowly, but once he’d found his feet, we saw the usual all-action performance.

Plays every game like it’s his last.

Hit the bar when he should have scored but did score at a crucial time.

The lad that sits next to me says AG reminds him of Craig Bellamy, in that he buzzes around like a wasp, annoying the you-know-what out of the opposition defence. I reckon he’s right.

SUBS:

Tino Livramento – 6

I think he’s going to be a great player for us and I’m sure we’ll see him start a few games for us this season.

When you’re subbed on in a group of four, with the game already in the bag, and there is a Champions League game in midweek, it’s hard to make an impression, but he did OK.

Sandro Tonali – 6

It’s easy to say this in hindsight but he has played like he’s had something on his mind at times this season.

He’s obviously a classy player, he would – I hope – have felt the love from the fans when he entered the fray, but I think he needs to start with a clean slate when his ban is over. We’ll see the real Tonali then.

Alexander Isak – 7

Only touched the ball a few times but a couple of them were lovely.

When you can bring players of his quality off the bench, you have a good squad. To be honest, I’m equally happy whether he or Wilson starts.

Miguel Almiron – 5

Scampered round, gave us some much-needed fresh legs, but didn’t have much impact.

I thought his touch was off a bit and he spurned a good chance. Maybe the trip back from Paraguay took something out of him.

I expect to see him start against Dortmund and after his display against PSG, I won’t be complaining if he does.

Elliot Anderson – 6

Did what he could to catch the manager’s eye in the 10 minutes he was given.

He’s slowly working his way into the first team but it’s still more about potential than achievement at the moment.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle 4 Crystal Palace 0 – Saturday 21 October 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Murphy 4, Gordon 44, Longstaff 45+2, Wilson 66

Palace:

Possession was Palace 40% Newcastle 60%

Total shots were Palace 17 Newcastle 10

Shots on target were Palace 3 Newcastle 7

Corners were Palace 8 Newcastle 6

Referee: Tim Robinson

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier (Livramento 69), Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno (Tonali 69), Joelinton (Anderson 80), Murphy, Wilson (Isak 69), Gordon (Almiron 69)

UNUSED SUBS:

Dubravka, Dummett, Targett, Hall

(Roy Hodgson with blinding honesty after Palace hiding at St James’ Park – Read HERE)

(Official Newcastle United injury update after 4-0 Palace hammering – Disappointing on Sven Botman – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 4 Crystal Palace 0 – Very interesting independent ratings on the NUFC players – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 4 Crystal Palace 0 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

(Read Newcastle 4 Crystal Palace 0 – Brilliant from United – Read HERE)

Newcastle United upcoming matches:

Wednesday 25 October 2023 – Newcastle v Dortmund (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 28 October 2023 – Wolves v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 1 November 2023 – Manchester United v Newcastle United (8.15pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 4 November 2023 – Newcastle v Arsenal (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Tuesday 7 November 2023 – Borussia Dortmund v Newcastle (5.45pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 11 November 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 2 December 2023 – Newcastle United v Manchester United (8pm) TNT Sports