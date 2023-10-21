Opinion

Newcastle 4 Crystal Palace 0 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction

Newcastle 4 Crystal Palace 0 – Saturday 21 October 3pm

Newcastle United back in Premier League action.

Eddie Howe and his players returning after the international break…

Nat Seaton:

“Could today have gone any better?

“There was a subdued atmosphere pre match but we couldn’t have got off to a better start and it just continued on.

“We’re being spoilt at the moment 😉

“4 goals, a clean sheet and being able to rest players halfway through the second half with Dortmund to come on Wednesday.

“I’m sure we’ve got a very happy manager tonight.

“The atmosphere on Wednesday will be in a different league to today, but let’s hope for a similar result, I can’t wait!”

Matt Busby said to Joe Harvey:

“That was easy, considering we played this lot three times last season and drew a blank each time.

“Over by half time and after the interval it was a stroll in the autumn sun.

“Four different scorers, Murphy with two assists and four substitutes in the 69th minute felt like we were taking the rise.

“Sandro Tonali got a rousing reception which was great to see.

“We’re on a roll and it feels good.”

Tony Mallabar:

“Professional, sums up today’s performance.

“Since nice guy Eddie got stuck into this group of players, performances have exponentially increased.

“Today’s benefactor of NGE, step foreword Jacky Murphy.

“Since he was given a start in the San Siro his confidence has grown, resulting in his MOTM performance today.

“And speaking as a died in the wool Geordie, it’s great to see one of our own playing so well.”

Simon Ritter:

“How many top-class attacking midfielders do you need to make a great team?

“If the worst comes to pass and we are denied Tonali for a long spell, that shouldn’t derail our progress.

“Murphy had one of his best games in black-and-white, with the opening goal and two assists.

“Longstaff is hitting the net as well as covering nearly every blade of grass.

“Gordon has so much pace he will always find an opening or two.

“At 4-0, Eddie gave a sensible early cut to Bruno G, Trippier, Wilson and Gordon, with the bonus that Tonali, Livramento, Isak and Almiron had a run-out before Wednesday’s potentially decisive Champions League clash.

“And with seven of our 10 attempts being on target, the finishing was impressive.

“After nearly two weeks of off-field bad news, things could hardly have gone better today.”

Billy Miller:

“Watched the game at 7am in Vegas and what an experience that was.

“There were 10 Newcastle fans in the pub (no other club had more than 1 representative).

“Great performance from Juicy J (that’s what they call Jacob Murphy in New York).

“If you’re ever out here go to The Crown and Anchor to watch the match.

“Excellent from everyone in black and white.

“Keep that form rolling lads.”

David Punton:

“We’ve savaged Crystal Palace today.

“Too good for them.

“A cracking result for Howe and the players after the international break, which tees us up nicely for Dortmund in midweek.

“Anthony Gordon was electric down the left side and a goal capped off a great display for the new dad.

“Everyone played their part and Tonali had a brilliant reception on what potentially could be his last game for a while, should a ban be imposed early next week, as is rumoured.

“That aside, a great day and we love this Newcastle team.”

Jamie Smith:

“Lovely stuff.

“To put the game to bed by half time was ideal ahead of Dortmund on Wednesday.

“You could sort of sense the Champions League starting XI by reading between the lines and this was a perfect exercise in doing a professional job in the league and keeping enough back for another massive night under the lights midweek.

“Murphy man of the match for me, we utterly destroyed them down that right side and he was at the heart of everything.”

GToon:

“Results like this are the slow process of restoring our belief in our club and giving us the constant drip feed that we are becoming a top side.

“Gone are the days where we’d follow up a good performance with a bad one and lose to a team like palace.

“Eddie is getting it right.”

Bazoox:

“Never in doubt.

“We are a top four team, although Palace have never been a team to surrender easily.

“I thought the selection was spot on.

“We are a great team and I say that most humbly.

“HTL”

Stats via BBC Sport:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Murphy 4, Gordon 44, Longstaff 45+2, Wilson 66

Palace:

Possession was Palace 40% Newcastle 60%

Total shots were Palace 17 Newcastle 10

Shots on target were Palace 3 Newcastle 7

Corners were Palace 8 Newcastle 6

Referee: Tim Robinson

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier (Livramento 69), Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno (Tonali 69), Joelinton (Anderson 80), Murphy, Wilson (Isak 69), Gordon (Almiron 69)

UNUSED SUBS:

Dubravka, Dummett, Targett, Hall

Newcastle United upcoming matches:

Wednesday 25 October 2023 – Newcastle v Dortmund (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 28 October 2023 – Wolves v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 1 November 2023 – Manchester United v Newcastle United (8.15pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 4 November 2023 – Newcastle v Arsenal (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Tuesday 7 November 2023 – Borussia Dortmund v Newcastle (5.45pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 11 November 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 2 December 2023 – Newcastle United v Manchester United (8pm) TNT Sports