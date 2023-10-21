Opinion

Newcastle 4 Crystal Palace 0 – Brilliant from United

Newcastle 4 Crystal Palace 0 – Saturday 21 October 3pm

Eddie Howe making four changes from West Ham, with Joelinton, Murphy, Wilson and Gordon, coming in for Tonali, Almiron, Isak and Anderson.

Newcastle United making a very quick start, attacking down the right.

Trippier and Murphy combining to force a corner inside the opening minute.

That short corner move ending up with a teasing Trippier cross that nobody gambled on.

On four minutes though it was 1-0 to United. A sweeping long ball from Schar was met by a cushioned pass into the path of Murphy who looped the ball across the box and… into the back of the net!

The linesman flagged for an offside against Trippier but a VAR check confirmed he was on.

A break up the pitch from Palace saw a corner won, although Murphy appeared to be fouled. That corner finding the head of Mateta who put it just wide, with nobody on the post.

Newcastle though coming straight back at them and the pressure unrelenting. Nearly everything coming through Trippier, finding a lot of space down the right.

Lerma should have been booked on 12 minutes when some great skill from Bruno saw him surging up the middle of the pitch, only for the Palace midfielder to cynically take him out.

The early goal definitely making this a far better match, with Palace forced to come out of their shell.

Good work from Gordon and Longstaff ended up with Longstaff fouled, his quick free-kick finding Murphy and his shot from outside the box a comfortable turn away for Johnstone in the Palace goal on 24 minutes.

A minute later and it could have been 2-0, a triangle of Murphy, Trippier and Longstaff seeing the Geordie midfielder cutting the ball back and Wilson only denied by a great challenge and clearance.

A shocking cynical stamp on the back of Bruno’s achilles seeing Mateta only get a yellow not red.

On 28 minutes a deflected cross fell to Gordon five yards out, unmarked, somehow hitting the bar instead of the open goal.

Yet another sweeping move and Murphy putting Trippier in to put in a great cross, Wilson heading over under pressure at the back post.

Newcastle totally dominant, especially down the right.

Yet another corner won and from Trippier’s corner Lascelles heads it down and the keeper not knowing much about it as he deflected it for yet another corner.

Lovely play on 42 minutes as Schar saw the opportunity and surged forward, looped the ball over the defence and Sean Longstaff a little slow in trying to take the half chance.

Newcastle not to be denied.

Wilson sweeps the ball out to to the right and Murphy a perfect cross and assist, Gordon with a great left footed finish, from a more difficult position than when he hit the bar.

A long ball and Wilson worries the Palace defender into a slip and mistake, Longstaff pouncing and stealing possession, then a great finish past Johnstone.

Half-time and a 3-0 lead, which could have easily been double that. Great to watch, total dominance.

Newcastle back out for more after the break.

Piling on more pressure and then Schar another surge, this time from his own half, but United not takibg advantage as he opened the play up.

A rare break by Palace should have been halted by the referee for a handball, however, a great block by Schar deflecting Edouard’s effort for a corner.

On 57 minutes, a Palace corner fails and Longstaff from deep left sending a raking 50 yard left foot pass to the right setting Murphy away, his excellent low cross looking destined for Gordon coming in at the back post, only for a brilliant Ward clearance in front of his own goal to deny him.

Just when it looked like Newcastle might settle for the three and with the board up for Wilson to come off. Pope made his first (comfortable) save of the match, got up quickly, rolled out to Trippier, he set Murphy away up the wing and a superb early ball across and behind the defence found Wilson, he controlled and comfortably beat the keeper.

Brilliant for Eddie Howe as he then made four changes, a great luxury with such a busy period ahead.

Great to see the reception Tonali got off the fans AND great to see Isak fine to come on for the last quarter of the match.

Superb work from Isak to set Almiron away on 75 minutes but under pressure his shot saved by Johnstone.

Nick Pope determined to keep a clean sheet and with seven minutes left, a brilliant tip over as Edouard’s free-kick was heading for the top corner.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle 4 Crystal Palace 0 – Saturday 21 October 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Murphy 4, Gordon 44, Longstaff 45+2, Wilson 66

Palace:

Possession was Palace 40% Newcastle 60%

Total shots were Palace 17 Newcastle 10

Shots on target were Palace 3 Newcastle 7

Corners were Palace 8 Newcastle 6

Referee: Tim Robinson

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier (Livramento 69), Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno (Tonali 69), Joelinton (Anderson 80), Murphy, Wilson (Isak 69), Gordon (Almiron 69)

UNUSED SUBS:

Dubravka, Dummett, Targett, Hall

