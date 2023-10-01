News

Newcastle 2 Burnley 0 – Very interesting independent ratings on the NUFC players

It ended Newcastle 2 Burnley 0.

Newcastle United surviving an early scare as Nick Pope preserved his ongoing run of clean sheets, before NUFC going on to dominate the match and the goal threat.

Looking at the individuals in black and white, interesting to get an independent perspective on how this played out.

Whoscored ratings use data from every single Premier League match, over 200 raw statistics included in the automated calculation of a player’s rating, weighted according to their influence within the game.

Every event of importance is taken into account, with a positive or negative effect on ratings weighted in relation to its area on the pitch and its outcome.

Now whoscored have published their independent player ratings for this Newcastle 2 Burnley 0 match:

I think this perfectly sums up Newcastle United’s supremacy in the match overall.

The highest rated Burnley players is their keeper AND his rating only matches the very lowest one in Newcastle’s starting 11, Dan Burn also getting 6.7.

I think a lot of candidates for star ratings but I wouldn’t disagree with Bruno (8.2), Miguel Almiron (8.2) and Kieran Trippier (8.0) as stand outs.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 2 Burnley 0 – Saturday 30 September 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Almiron 14, Isak 76pen

Burnley:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Burnley 47% (48%) Newcastle 53% (52%)

Total shots were Burnley 8 (3) Newcastle 20 (9)

Shots on target were Burnley 2 (1) Newcastle 8 (5)

Corners were Burnley 3 (1) Newcastle 5 (0)

Referee: Thomas Bramall

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Anderson (Joelinton 64 (Tonali 68)), Almiron (Murphy 90+6), Isak (Livramento 90+6) Gordon

UNUSED SUBS:

Dubravka, Dummett, Ritchie, Targett, Hall

