New report grades/rates start to the season of all the ‘big’ Premier League clubs – Fascinating

A fascinating new report has looked at the start to the season that all the ‘big’ Premier League clubs.

Yes, the ‘big’ ones.

Their words not mine.

If you hadn’t already guessed, those ‘big’ Premier League clubs that are having the spotlight shone on them are Man City, Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham, Chelsea, Man U and… Newcastle United.

Take that all you haters out there.

Newcastle United now proud members of the Premier League ‘big’ seven, for what that’s worth.

Anyway, this is how others now see us, nowt to do with Newcastle fans getting ever more deluded.

This new report is from ESPN and sets out to be ‘Grading the big clubs Premier League seasons after 10 games’ – 30 October 2023:

‘The 2023-24 Premier League season has reached the 10-game stage, and the title race is already throwing up surprises.

Unfancied Tottenham Hotspur are unbeaten and two points clear at the top under new manager Ange Postecoglou, while big-spending Chelsea are languishing in the bottom half of the table and — in terms of points — are closer to the relegation zone than the Champions League qualification spots.

In between, Arsenal are repeating last season’s impressive start and champions Manchester City are shaping up well in their quest to become the first team in English football history to win four successive league titles. Liverpool and Newcastle United are both keeping pace with the leaders, but Manchester United are enduring another crisis after losing five of their first 10 games.

So with all of the preseason title contenders’ seasons now more than 25% complete, it’s time for the early season report cards on the overachievers and those falling way off the pace.’

A great read from ESPN and this is how they graded the seven ‘big’ Premier League clubs on their starts to the season and then their conclusion / write up on Newcastle United.

Grade A

Tottenham

Grade B

Arsenal, Man City, Liverpool

Grade B-

Newcastle United

Grade E

Man U

Grade F

Chelsea

NEWCASTLE UNITED

(6th in Premier League, 17 points, goal difference +15)

The story so far

Three straight defeats after an opening day win against Aston Villa hinted at a season of struggle for last season’s surprise Champions League qualifiers. But manager Eddie Howe has steadied the ship at St James’ Park and Newcastle have climbed to fifth position after an unbeaten run since their three-game losing streak. And by scoring 26 goals so far, Newcastle are joint-top scorers in the Premier League alongside Aston Villa, so Howe’s team are a threat against any opponent. Wins against Manchester City (Carabao Cup) and Paris Saint-Germain (Champions League) have also highlighted Newcastle’s growing confidence this season, although Sandro Tonali’s 10-month ban for breaches of rules on betting on matches is an unexpected setback.

What happens next?

The next week is a big one for Newcastle with three key games in three competitions. Saturday’s Premier League game at home to Arsenal will test the team’s progress in recent weeks, but Wednesday’s Carabao Cup trip to Manchester United is significant because of the chance to edge closer to a first major trophy since the 1950s by beating the side that denied them that honour in the final last season. And next Tuesday’s Champions League visit to Borussia Dortmund has become crucial for Newcastle’s hopes of qualification for the knockout stage. How Newcastle emerge from those next three games will shape the mood ahead of league games against AFC Bournemouth (a), Chelsea (h), Manchester United (h), Everton (a) and Tottenham (a).

How will it end?

Newcastle are improving at pace, and they will be able add to their squad in January, so they are a genuine contender for Champions League qualification again. The title may be beyond them, but Newcastle have now turned what we have been calling the Premier League’s “Big Six” into the “Big Seven.”

Grade: B-