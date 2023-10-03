Opinion

My West Ham away ticket has cost me sixty five quid – Hope it proves worth it

I recently purchased my West Ham away ticket for this Sunday.

Area 103, the opposite end to the away fans. Sixty five quid, hopefully well spent.

The Olympic stadium is an awful venue and I have been in the away end a couple of times there. Both games being successes for us.

Some West Ham fans can be a rather unpleasant bunch and my son was hit by a water bottle thrown at him last outing. After one of our last games there, we went in to Westfield for something to eat.

The table next to us had West Ham fans on it and I started to chat with them about the game. Inflatable cats had been thrown around the away end as an acknowledgement of their player’s ability to kick a cat. When I mention this, asking if they had seen the inflatable cats, one of the West Ham lads reaches into his pocket and pulls out his young daughter’s toy cat. A lovely little fury creation. He assured me he was not the only one who had brought toy cats to the game and had been waving them in the air each time that Kurt Zouma touched the ball, to cheers from the home crowd.

The humour of the football supporter seems to be universal. Kicking a cat is an appalling act, but the football supporter reaction to it, turns an awful act into a social act of laughter.

So where are the lines drawn between humour, insult and aggression?

One of my early games, I remember Alan Gowling being chopped down by a defender and an old Newcastle fan next to us shouting “melt him down and use him to mark out the lines”, classic terrace humour.

There is a fine line here between acceptable and unacceptable. One person’s wit can be, another person’s insult.

Some fifteen years ago Newcastle fans made the mainstream media headlines with accusations of racism after a chant directed at Mido. Middlesboro’s Egyptian and assumed Muslim (though maybe he is a Coptic Christian or even an Atheist) at the time. When this all happened, I thought it was quite funny, and actually thinking about it now has brought a smile to my face. The strange poetry of the football terrace once again coming to the fore.

Next Sunday I will be in the West Ham end. I will not be talking to anyone but I will be listening to their conversations and chants.

Both my parents were lifelong socialists and proud members of the Labour Party. They were staunch opponents of apartheid and all forms of discrimination. Their favourite TV programmes however, were the Good Old Days, In Sickness and in Health and the Black and White Minstrel show.