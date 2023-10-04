Opinion

My first ever Newcastle United away match watching from wrong end – Still biggest away win I’ve ever seen

My first Newcastle United away match from the wrong end and biggest away win I’ve ever witnessed in the flesh, the anniversary of this stellar game was yesterday.

The 3rd October 1981, it has stayed with me for 42 years.

I hope tonight’s PSG game stays in the memory of my fellow mags for a similar time but suitably stacked under a pile of more recent and bigger nights, but remember tonight as a start, either a glorious start or indeed a tough hurdle we have to get through before moving onward and upward.

Anyway, 1981 I was 21 living and working down south, struggling with homesickness if the truth be known. This was before social media and mobile phones so keeping in touch with fellow match goers from home wasn’t easy. Particularly as I was living in a works supplied hostel sharing a bank of phone boxes with fellow residents.

Anyway, Newcastle were due at Cardiff City and my best mate at work was similar to myself but a bluebird from Caerphilly.

Right, we’re going to the game together, “You can pay cash at the turnstile at any part of the ground, we’ll go in the Newcastle end, see if any of your mates have travelled, it will be great” my mate outlined.

Anyway, we stayed with his parents Friday night.

Match day started early at the railway pub before the train into Cardiff. There’s now him, me and three of his pals. Beer (Brains bitter) was taken and off we went. Arriving in Cardiff the rain was pouring down, the visiting fans were in an open end by the goal (old Gallowgatesque).

My new friends don’t fancy getting wet and I’m coaxed into the cowshed terrace running down the touchline (East stand orientation). Approaching the turnstile a policeman stops me, as I have a black and white scarf fastened round my neck. “You can’t go in there with that” he cautions. My mates say “it’s ok, he’s with us”, my scarf is unfastened and pushed inside my jacket and in we go. Different times obviously.

This is the Cardiff singing section, we stand well off to the left of the daft lads, my beer fuelled bravado has evaporated and I’m somewhere beyond apprehensive.

A group of teenagers standing in front have seen my scarf work its way part out of my jacket. These are young lads but getting more excited by my presence.

One of my new pals approaches them “he’s our mate, you want him, you come thru us!” He then pushes one of them and a spate of handbags break out, bizarrely I’m forgotten about as a spat between Cardiff boys and Valley boys breaks out. I remain unmoved and unscathed throughout, frozen by fear I suspect.

Common sense breaks out and we move down towards the front into a more relaxed area just in time for the first of (pictured above) Imre Varadi’s three goals!!! Davies with the other (second) goal from the penalty spot.

That shocked by the scoreline I don’t think I could have celebrated if I’d wanted to (which I didn’t). My cover was blown but their black humour exposed me only to smiles and encouragement to get my scarf out, which I didn’t.

Anyhow, 42 years ago yesterday it remains my biggest away win, my most memorable Newcastle United away match in the wrong end.

I hope today becomes a memorable today for many more of us. I’m sure tonight will be a night all will remember. I’m much too old to be this excited!

(ED: 3 October 1981 – Cardiff 0 Newcastle 4 – Attendance: 5,764)